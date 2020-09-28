Weibo owner Sina to be taken private by CEO in $2.6 billion deal
Adds details on the deal, share move
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sina Corp SINA.O, owner of social media platform Weibo, will be taken private by a holding company led by Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao in a $2.6 billion deal, the Chinese internet company said on Monday.
The offer price of $43.3 represents an 18% premium to stock's close on July 2, the last trading day before Sina received the preliminary offer of $41 per share.
Chao-controlled holding company, New Wave, owns a 12.15% stake in Sina as of July 10 and is the largest shareholder of the company, according to Refinitiv-Eikon data.
Interest in Chinese take-private deals has been rising following tensions between China and the United States, with several companies considering whether to keep a New York listing or move instead to Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong.
The U.S.-listed shares of Sina were up about 8% in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla