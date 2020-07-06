Weibo-owner Sina gets buyout bid at 12% premium from CEO-led company
July 6 (Reuters) - Sina Corp SINA.O, the owner of media social platform Weibo, said on Monday it had received a go-private offer of $41 per share in cash from a holding company led by its Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao.
The transaction stands at a value of about $2.7 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on the current outstanding shares and represents a premium of nearly 12% as of Friday's stock closing price.
New Wave, which is controlled by Chao, already owns 12.15% stake in Sina, according to Refinitiv-Eikon data.
The interest in Chinese take-private deals has been rising following tensions between China and the United States, with several companies considering whether to keep a New York listing or move instead to Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong.
Sina said in a statement that its Board had formed a special committee consisting of independent directors to evaluate the proposed deal. U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese online media company were up about 9% in early trading.
Last month, online classifieds 58.com Inc WUBA.N and car comparison website Bitauto Holdings Ltd BITA.N also agreed to be taken private.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))
