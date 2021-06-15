Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Weibo's (NASDAQ:WB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weibo:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$557m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Weibo has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:WB Return on Capital Employed June 15th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Weibo's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Weibo Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Weibo are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 10%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 737%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Weibo thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Weibo has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 77% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

