Weibo Corporation’s Resolutions Approved in AGM

Weibo Corp Class A (HK:9898) has released an update.

Weibo Corporation has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2024. The company, which operates under weighted voting rights and is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, confirmed the results in a recent announcement. The board, led by Chairman Charles Guowei Chao, reassures stakeholders of the company’s adherence to its proposed agenda.

