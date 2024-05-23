News & Insights

Weibo Corp Reports Q1 2024 Financials

May 23, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Weibo Corp Class A (HK:9898) has released an update.

Weibo Corporation reported a decrease in net revenues by 4% year-over-year to $395.5 million in Q1 2024, with advertising and marketing revenues also falling by 5%. Despite the revenue downturn, the company maintains a solid operating margin with income from operations at $99.7 million. The social media giant also boasts 588 million monthly active users and 255 million daily active users as of March 2024.

