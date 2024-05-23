Weibo Corp Reports Q1 2024 Financials

Weibo Corp Class A (HK:9898) has released an update.

Weibo Corporation reported a decrease in net revenues by 4% year-over-year to $395.5 million in Q1 2024, with advertising and marketing revenues also falling by 5%. Despite the revenue downturn, the company maintains a solid operating margin with income from operations at $99.7 million. The social media giant also boasts 588 million monthly active users and 255 million daily active users as of March 2024.

For further insights into HK:9898 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.