Weibo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Weibo (WB) with 7,297 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 65.25%. Jan-26 24.2 calls and Nov-24 9.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.05. Earnings are expected on November 19th.
Read More on WB:
