Weibo Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Weibo Corp (Symbol: WB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.65, changing hands as high as $8.72 per share. Weibo Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WB's low point in its 52 week range is $7.03 per share, with $13.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.66.

