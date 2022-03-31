Weibo Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Weibo Corporation (WB) announced its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $500 million of its American depositary shares over the next 12 months, ending on March 31, 2023. Weibo expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. ? Weibo is a social media for people to create, share and discover content online. The company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.