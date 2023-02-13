Stocks
CNTB

Wei Zheng Increases Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB)

February 13, 2023 — 05:15 pm EST

Fintel reports that Wei Zheng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.23MM shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB). This represents 11.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 25, 2022 they reported 6.05MM shares and 11.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 404.46% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Connect Biopharma Holdings is $5.80. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 404.46% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Connect Biopharma Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$14.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Connect Biopharma Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 25.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNTB is 0.03%, an increase of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.16% to 12,692K shares. The put/call ratio of CNTB is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

CNTB / Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Ownership

Ra Capital Management holds 6,991K shares representing 12.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,278K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing a decrease of 31.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTB by 22.21% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 1,125K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 740K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor holds 614K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNTB by 51.36% over the last quarter.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from its T cell-driven research. Its lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα), which is a validated target for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. Its second lead product candidate is CBP-307, a modulator of a T cell receptor known as sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1).

