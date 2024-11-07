Wei Yuan Holdings Reveals Board Structure and Roles

Wei Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:1343) has released an update.

Wei Yuan Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors and their roles within the company’s committees. The Board includes executive directors Mr. Ng Tian Soo and Mr. Ng Tian Fah, along with independent non-executive directors Mr. Gary Ng Sin Tong, Ms. Lee Wing Yin Jessica, and Mr. George Christopher Holland. Each director plays a distinct role in the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, reflecting a structured approach to corporate governance.

