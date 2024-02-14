Wegovy packing supplier Catalent lays off 300 workers

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Catalent CTLT.N has reduced its headcount by about 300 employees as part of its ongoing restructuring plans, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The contract drug manufacturer first adopted plans to reduce costs and consolidate facilities last June and extended the efforts during the second-quarter with reported job-cuts in its Biologics and Pharma and Consumer Health segments.

Catalent said it incurred an expense of about $12 million related to the layoffs.

The company inched past Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue last week, days after it agreed to a $16.5-billion buyout offer from Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO parent firm.

The New Jersey-based firm is the main supplier of fill-finish work - which involves filling and packaging syringes and injection pens in sterile conditions - for Novo's popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

Catalent also counts Novo rival Eli Lilly LLY.N, Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O, and AstraZeneca AZN.L among its clients.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.