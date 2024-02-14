News & Insights

US Markets
CTLT

Wegovy packing supplier Catalent lays off 300 workers

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 14, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Catalent CTLT.N has reduced its headcount by about 300 employees as part of its ongoing restructuring plans, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The contract drug manufacturer first adopted plans to reduce costs and consolidate facilities last June and extended the efforts during the second-quarter with reported job-cuts in its Biologics and Pharma and Consumer Health segments.

Catalent said it incurred an expense of about $12 million related to the layoffs.

The company inched past Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue last week, days after it agreed to a $16.5-billion buyout offer from Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO parent firm.

The New Jersey-based firm is the main supplier of fill-finish work - which involves filling and packaging syringes and injection pens in sterile conditions - for Novo's popular weight-loss drug, Wegovy.

Catalent also counts Novo rival Eli Lilly LLY.N, Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O, and AstraZeneca AZN.L among its clients.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT
LLY
SRPT
AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.