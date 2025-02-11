This Week’s Personal Loan Rates: February 11, 2025—Rates Move Up

Last week, personal loan rates increased. But you can still snag a reasonable rate, whether you’re looking to finance a home remodeling project, deal with unexpected bills or temporarily improve your cash flow.

From February 3 to February 8, the average fixed interest rate on a three-year personal loan was 15.29% for borrowers with a credit score of at least 720 who prequalified on Credible.com’s personal loan marketplace. That’s up 0.58 percentage points from the previous week, according to Credible.com. The average rate on five-year personal loans fell last week from 20.64% to 19.93%.

The most qualified borrowers generally receive the best rates. In fact, well-qualified borrowers may receive a significantly lower rate than average. The rate you receive depends on several factors, including your credit profile and the loans available through your chosen lender.

These rates are accurate as of February 8, 2025, and based on the three-year fixed rate.

Current Personal Loan Interest Rates for February 10, 2025

Personal loan rates fluctuate frequently, and each lender determines and sets different rates. While your rate isn’t guaranteed until you sign your loan agreement, you can get an idea of average lender rates below.

Personal Loan Rates Trends Over Time

The table below compares personal loan rates for three- and five-year terms to help you understand rate trends. Lenders typically consider your loan term and credit history to determine your interest rate.

Get the Lowest Personal Loan Rates

Each lender sets its personal loan rates, so we recommend using these steps to land the best rates:

Prequalify with multiple lenders. Prequalifying for a personal loan lets you check your eligibility and potential rates without impacting your credit score. While this doesn’t guarantee you’ll receive a loan, it can allow you to compare possible amounts and terms between lenders. Review your offers. Once you’ve seen if you prequalify, review and compare offers to find the best option. Consider the interest rate, loan amount, repayment terms, and any fees. Depending on your financial situation, no late payment fees or prepayment penalties may also be worth considering. Apply. Once you’ve selected a lender, submit an application online or in person. Gather your documentation, including bank statements, pay stubs, and identification. This requires a hard credit check that temporarily drops your score by a few points.

Should I Get a Personal Loan?

We recommend you get a personal loan only when it’s necessary. If you’re considering a personal loan, these steps can help you understand if it’s the right choice:

Identify why you need funds. Before taking out a personal loan, understand how you would use the funds. Some common personal loan uses include home improvement, debt consolidation, and covering emergency expenses. It’s best to avoid using personal loans for nonessential expenses that you could potentially save up for, like vacations and holiday gifts. Determine how much financing you need. Once you identify why you need the funds, calculate how much you need to cover your costs. This amount will typically inform you of the loan amount you need or if you can use an alternative. Consider personal loan alternatives. If you only need to borrow a small amount of money, such as under $2,000, consider alternative options such as a payday alternative loan (PAL) or a buy now, pay later service. Find a lender that fits your needs. If you can’t find an alternative that fits your needs, find a personal loan lender that provides sufficient financing.

Where Can You Get a Personal Loan?

You can get personal loans through several institutions. Depending on the loan that you’re looking to borrow and your qualifications, one lender might be better than another. As you look for a personal loan, consider:

Credit unions: Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or are existing members

Best for those who meet a local credit union’s eligibility requirements or are existing members Banks: Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution

Best for an in-person experience or if you want to keep all your banking under one institution Online lenders: Best for an online experience and flexible qualification requirements

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is my APR so high with good credit?

While borrowers with strong credit typically get more favorable interest rates, lenders also rely on current market conditions to set interest rates. If you have good credit but your annual percentage rate (APR) is high, it may mean interest rates are generally high. That said, it can also mean your income isn’t high enough to qualify for lower rates or your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is too high.

Is a 7% interest rate high for a personal loan?

A high interest rate is dependent on several factors, including current market conditions and your credit profile. Based on current average personal loan interest rates, a 7% interest rate would be considered competitive.

