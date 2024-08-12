This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

Earnings season is winding down but before it does so, the retailers and small cap stocks will continue to report. This is a big week for retail as Home Depot, Walmart, and Tapestry will give some clues to what is happening with the consumer in the United States.

But the consumer is a big deal in China too and Chinese online retail marketplace giants JD.com and Aliababa will also report this week. Is the Chinese consumer still pulling back?

Cisco Has the Highest Dividend Yield

In addition to retail, there will be more big technology companies reporting this week including the Internet-era favorite Cisco. Surprisingly, out of the five stocks featured this week, it is Cisco, the technology giant, that is paying the highest yielding dividend, at 3.5%.

Who would have thought the tech company, and not the old economy companies, would be paying the highest yield.

All five of these companies have great earnings surprise track records with few earnings misses. One even has a perfect earnings surprise track record over the last 5 years.

Will they beat again?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was just after COVID hit in early 2020. That is a great track record, especially with the supply chain issues that plagued retailers during the pandemic. Home Depot shares are down 0.4% year-to-date. It is not cheap, with a forward P/E of 23. Should Home Depot be on your short list?

2. Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed in the last 5 years. That is impressive. But shares of Cisco are down 10% over the last year. It’s cheap at 12.9x. Is Cisco a value trap or a hidden gem?

3. Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) has beaten 8 quarters in a row and has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Shares of Walmart have busted out to new highs this year and are up 30% year-to-date. But Walmart is not cheap. It trades at 28x forward earnings. Will this rally in Walmart continue?

4. Deere & Company ( DE ) has only missed twice in the last 5 years with only one of those coming after COVID hit in 2020. Shares of Deere are down 13% year-to-date and have traded in a narrow trading range the last few years. Deere is cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.6. Is Deere a hidden gem?

5. H&R Block, Inc. ( HRB ) has beat 4 quarters in a row but has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Shares of H&R Block have busted out this year to new 5-year highs, gaining 16%. H&R Block is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12. Should H&R Block be on your short list?

