The Week’s Biggest Funding Rounds: Investors Look To The Stars And Defense

It was a big week for the space and defense sectors, as investors clearly were looking to the skies. However, other sectors including cyber, healthcare and even data orchestration also saw some big raises. While nothing came close to $1 billion, it was still a pretty good week for big rounds.

, $275M, defense: Less than six months after raising

$145 million in a Series B

, defense and critical infrastructure tech startup

Chaos Industries

locked up $275 million in a Series C that

reportedly

values the startup at $2 billion. The new round was led by

Accel

and

New Enterprise Associates

. Los Angeles-based Chaos specializes in advanced detection, monitoring and communication solutions for the defense and commercial sectors. The company’s Vanquish radar provides early warning and tracking capabilities against unmanned aerial systems, missiles and aircraft. Founded in 2022, Chaos has raised $490 million, per the company.

, $260M, space: Centennial, Colorado-based True Anomaly, which develops hardware and software systems to help space security and readiness, is accustomed to large raises. Back in late 2023, the space tech startup raised a

$100 million

round led by

Riot Ventures

. It’s back again after raising a $260 million Series C led by

Accel

. The startup helps the government and commercial customers keep an eye on threats to assets they have in space, such as satellites. Founded in 2022, True Anomaly has raised $418 million,

per Crunchbase

.

, $200M, space: Less than a year after landing a

$95 million Series B

, space manufacturing company

Apex

locked up a

$200 million Series C

led by

8VC