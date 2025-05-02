The Week’s Biggest Funding Rounds: Investors Look To The Stars And Defense

[footnote]8VC is an investor in Crunchbase. They have no say in our editorial process. For more, head here.[/footnote] and Point72 Ventures. The Los Angeles-based startup is helping streamline the approach to satellites with the ability to mass produce spacecraft buses — the main body and structural component of satellites — to help meet increasing demand from customers like the U.S. Department of Defense. Founded in 2022, the company has raised $322 million, per Crunchbase. 3. (tied) Persona, $200M, cybersecurity: Cybersecurity has proven pretty strong with investors recently, and this week was no exception. Verified identity platform Persona raised a $200 million Series D co-led by Founders Fund and Ribbit Capital that values the company at $2 billion. The San Francisco-based startup’s identity platform allows businesses to securely collect, verify, manage and make decisions about individuals' and businesses' identities. Founded in 2018, the company has raised nearly $418 million, per Crunchbase. 5. (tied) Cast AI, $108M, software development: Miami-based Cast AI, which helps optimize workloads with automation, closed a $108 million Series C round led by G2 Venture Partners and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. While the company is mainly known for its work with Kubernetes workloads, it now is helping to optimize workloads for AI. Founded in 2019, the company has raised $181 million, per Crunchbase. 5. (tied) Veza, $108M, cybersecurity: Veza raised a $108 million Series D investment led by New Enterprise Associates. The Redwood Shores, California-based identity security startup said it more than doubled its annual recurring revenue last year and the new round values it at $808 million. Founded in 2020, Veza has raised $235 million, per the company. 7. Persivia, $107M, healthcare: Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Persivia, a developer of an AI-powered platform that helps healthcare decision making, completed a $107 million recapitalization with Aldrich Capital Partners. Founded in 2005, Persivia’s platform turns data into real-time insights to help drive decisions and streamline workflows. It is used in more than 200 hospitals nationwide. 8. Astronomer, $93M, data orchestration: Astronomer, the developer of data orchestration platform Astro, locked up a $93 million Series D led by Bain Capital Ventures. The New York-based startup’s Astro platform has proven valuable as AI has exploded — as automating and processing data workflows across different systems has become a necessity for anyone wanting to produce AI applications. Founded in 2018, the company has raised nearly $376 million, per Crunchbase 9. AssetWatch, $75M, predictive analytics: Columbus, Ohio-based AssetWatch, a predictive maintenance platform developer for the manufacturing industry, closed a $75 million Series C led by Viking Global Investors. Founded in 2014, the company has raised $166 million, per Crunchbase. 10. Utilidata, $61.3M, artificial intelligence: Providence, Rhode Island-based Utilidata, a developer of an AI platform for the energy industry, secured a $60.3 million Series C led by Renown Capital Partners. Founded in 2012, the company has raised $95 million, per Crunchbase.
Big global dealsThe biggest raise this week outside the U.S. again came from Singapore.
- Singapore-based Thunes, a developer of global payments infrastructure, raised a $150 million Series D.
MethodologyWe tracked the largest announced rounds in the Crunchbase database that were raised by U.S.-based companies for the seven-day period of April 26 to May 2. Although most announced rounds are represented in the database, there could be a small time lag as some rounds are reported late in the week.Illustration: Dom Guzman
