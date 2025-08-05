Six out of the seven Magnificent 7 stocks have reported second quarter earnings. Only NVIDIA remains. But that doesn’t mean that earnings season is over. This week is another busy earnings week with 100 S&P 500 companies reporting.

How to pick out the “top” charts to watch? There are too many but these 5 are popular stocks that should be on the top of your list.

All 5 Beat Last Quarter

All 5 of these companies beat on earnings last quarter. Disney has the best track record, however. It has beat 10 quarters in a row. Does it surprise you that it has a longer winning streak than McDonald’s?

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. Some of these companies come close though.

Will they beat again this week?

This Week’s 5 Top Earnings Charts

1. McDonald’s Corp. ( MCD )

McDonald’s has beat on earnings 3 quarters in a row. It has only missed 4 times in the last 5 years. That’s a great earnings surprise record.

Shares of McDonald’s are up just 2.1% year-to-date. It’s not cheap. McDonald’s trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.8.

Will McDonald’s beat again?

2. The Walt Disney Co. ( DIS )

Disney has the best earnings surprise streak among these 5 stocks. It has beat 10 quarters in a row. Does that surprise you?

Disney has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years. Earnings are expected to rise 16.3% in 2025. Shares of Disney are up just 6.8% year-to-date, however.

Will Disney keep its streak intact this week?

3. AppLovin Corp. ( APP )

AppLovin has a great earnings surprise streak. It has beat 8 quarters in a row.

Earnings are expected to jump 85.2% this year. You won’t get AppLovin cheaply, though. It trades with a forward P/E of 47. A P/E ratio under 15 is considered a value stock.

AppLovin shares have been volatile this year, adding just 10.6% year-to-date.

Will AppLovin beat again?

4. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ( ELF )

e.l.f Beauty has only missed twice in the last 5 years. That’s impressive. But one of those misses was in early 2025 with the second one in early 2021.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty are down 10.7% year-to-date on tariff and consumer spending worries. Earnings of e.l.f. Beauty are expected to rise 7.7% this year.

Will e.l.f. Beauty be able to overcome tariff uncertainty this quarter?

5. Constellation Energy ( CEG )

Constellation Energy has beat 5 quarters in a row. It’s a big play on the AI energy story.

Earnings of Constellation Energy are expected to rise 8.9% in 2025 but 26% in 2026. Shares of Constellation Energy are trading near 5-year highs. It’s up 41.6% year-to-date.

Will another beat send Constellation to new highs?

