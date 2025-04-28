This is an important week for earnings with hundreds of S&P 500 companies reporting, including 4 of the Magnificent 7 stocks. The companies are in all types of industries.

Some will have exposure to the tariffs, either directly or indirectly, but others will not. However, every company will be exposed to a slowing global economy, if that’s coming in the next few months.

Watch for Changes to Guidance

What happened last quarter is not as important as what these companies say about what their outlook will be in the second quarter or the full year. But CAN they give any guidance at all?

These 5 must-watch companies will be important barometers about the tariffs and the economy this week. And three of them are also earnings all-stars.

Will they beat again?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Visa Inc. ( V )

Visa remains the ultimate earnings all-star. It has not missed on earnings since it’s 2008 IPO. Visa has the longest earnings surprise streak in the S&P 500.

Shares of Visa have gained 6.8% year-to-date. This is going to be an important report as Visa will give an update on the strength, or not, of the US consumer.

Will Visa beat again?

2. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( SWK )

Stanley Black & Decker has an excellent earnings surprise track record. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2022. That’s impressive.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker are down 21% year-to-date. It’s cheap with a forward P/E of 12.

What will Stanley Black & Decker say about tariff impacts, if anything, this week?

3. Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT )

Microsoft is an earnings all-star. It has only missed on earnings one time in the last 5 years and it was in 2022. Microsoft has beat or met 10 quarters in a row.

Shares of Microsoft have been weak in 2025, falling 7.3% year-to-date. Microsoft now trades with a forward P/E of 30.

Will Microsoft beat on earnings again this week?

4. Wayfair Inc. ( W )

Wayfair is coming off a big earnings miss last quarter. Previously, it had beat just 2 out of the last 3 quarters.

Shares of Wayfair are down 30% year-to-date on tariff and recession worries. Wayfair isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 59.

What will Wayfair say about its 2025 outlook?

5. Airbnb, Inc. ( ABNB )

Airbnb beat last quarter but has only beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares of Airbnb are down 4.9% year-to-date on worries about travel demand this year.

It’s not cheap. Airbnb trades with a forward P/E of 29.

The airlines have reported weakening demand. Will Airbnb do the same this week?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT in her personal portfolio.]

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.