This Week's 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

Second quarter earnings season picks up steam this week with several hundred companies expected to report earnings including many S&P 500 companies. Among them are two Mag 7 stocks in Alphabet and Tesla and dozens of other popular stocks.

But other interesting reports will come from companies in the data center, homebuilding and big pharmaceutical industries.

These five companies are the must-see earnings charts this week. They are all popular stocks with good earnings surprise track records. Several are trading near all-time highs.

Will these reports be a catalyst to make another round of new highs?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Visa Inc. ( V ) has the only perfect earnings surprise record in the S&P 500. It hasn’t missed on earnings since its 2008 IPO. Who will dare bet against it? Shares of Visa are up just 2% year-to-date, however. Visa trades at 26.7x forward earnings. Is Visa on sale?

2. Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) has beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares of Alphabet are trading near all-time highs, up 30% year-to-date. Alphabet is cheaper than peers, with a forward P/E of just 23.8. Is Alphabet a hidden gem?

3. Vertiv Holdings Co. ( VRT ) has put together a nice earnings surprise streak. It has beat 5 quarters in a row. Vertiv is one of the hot data center stocks, but shares have cooled off in the last month. Vertiv is up only 1.3% during that time. Is the data center trade in stocks like Vertiv now over?

4. ServiceNow Inc. ( NOW ) has beat every quarter for 5 years. It’s a true earnings all-star. Shares of ServiceNow are up 9% year-to-date but have traded at new all-time highs this year. It’s not cheap. ServiceNow trades with a forward P/E of 55.6. Will ServiceNow beat again?

5. United Rentals, Inc. ( URI ) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares of United Rentals are up 30% year-to-date and are trading near all-time highs. Yet the shares are still attractively priced, with a forward P/E of just 16.4. Will United Rentals bust out to new highs on this report?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL and VRT in her personal portfolio.]

