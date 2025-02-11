This Week's 5 Fun Earnings Charts

Earnings season may feel like it’s over now that 6 out of the 7 Magnificent 7 stocks have reported earnings. Only NVIDIA remains. But it’s not. Over 500 companies are reporting earnings this week including many companies with well-known brands.

These are the fun earnings charts. They are stocks that many own, which also have good earnings surprise track records. And several are trading near new all-time highs.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or almost every quarter, for years. But several of these companies are doing it.

You also know their brands whether it is vacuum cleaners, shoes, or software.

Will they beat this quarter?

This Week’s Fun Earnings Charts

1. SharkNinja, Inc. ( SN )

SharkNinja has beat on earnings for 5 quarters in a row. The maker of small appliances has not missed since it went public in 2023.

SharkNinja is trading near all-time highs, up 110.6% over the last year. It has a forward P/E of 23.7.

Should SharkNinja be on your short list this week?

2. Crocs, Inc. ( CROX )

Crocs has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in early 2020, just as the pandemic was breaking out. That’s an impressive earnings track record.

Shares of Crocs are down 17.5% year-to-date but it’s cheap. Crocs trades with a forward P/E of just 7.3.

Is this a buying opportunity in Crocs?

3. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW )

Palo Alto Networks has a perfect 5-year earnings surprise record. It hasn’t missed, even during the pandemic. That’s impressive.

Palo Alto Networks is trading near its all-time highs, up 8.7% year-to-date. It’s not cheap. Palo Alto Networks trades with a forward P/E of 61.

Should Palo Alto Networks be on your short list this week?

4. Airbnb, Inc. ( ABNB )

Airbnb has a good long-term earnings surprise track record, but has missed on earnings the last 2 quarters.

Airbnb was a big pandemic winner but shares are down 12.1% in the last year. Airbnb now trades with a forward P/E of 30.3.

Is Airbnb a deal right now?

5. Twilio Inc. ( TWLO )

Twilio has a perfect earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive.

After shares sold off in 2022, Twilio mostly treaded water until 2024. Twilio shares have rallied 103% in the last year. It trades with a forward P/E of 33.6.

Are the software companies, like Twilio, coming back in favor?

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.