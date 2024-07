Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 81 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR B B B BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. C B B CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. B C B CNC Centene Corporation B C B FOX Fox Corporation Class B B C B FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One C B B GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR B C B GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation B B B HUM Humana Inc. B C B ICLR ICON Plc B C B IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. B C B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B B B MANH Manhattan Associates, Inc. B B B MNDY monday.com Ltd. B C B NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. B C B NEM Newmont Corporation B C B PTC PTC Inc. B B B RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR B C B TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR B B B VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C B C AFG American Financial Group, Inc. C C C AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C C BAP Credicorp Ltd. C C C CAH Cardinal Health, Inc. C C C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B D C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C C C COP ConocoPhillips B C C DOV Dover Corporation C B C EMN Eastman Chemical Company C C C ETR Entergy Corporation B D C FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. B C C H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A C B C HAL Halliburton Company C C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated C C C OC Owens Corning C C C PHM PulteGroup, Inc. C B C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. C C C SAIA Saia, Inc. C C C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. C B C TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. C B C WMS Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories C C C AME AMETEK, Inc. C C C BEPC Brookfield Renewable Corp. Class A C C C CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C D C ENB Enbridge Inc. C C C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D B C FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc C C C FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR D C C FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation C C C FTV Fortive Corp. D C C JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR C C C LULU lululemon athletica inc. D C C MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated D C C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C C C SIRI Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. C C C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR D C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C VALE Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR D C C VMC Vulcan Materials Company C C C ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AES AES Corporation D B D ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. D B D AVTR Avantor, Inc. D C D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D C D CVS CVS Health Corporation D D D DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. D C D DOC Healthpeak Properties, Inc. D D D EPAM EPAM Systems, Inc. D C D EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. D C D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C D INCY Incyte Corporation D B D INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B D RF Regions Financial Corporation D C D RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A D C D SLB SLB D C D SYY Sysco Corporation D C D TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. D C D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company D D D WEC WEC Energy Group Inc D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

