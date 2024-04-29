Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B B B AVY Avery Dennison Corporation B C B BAC Bank of America Corp B C B BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C B CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. B D B CX Cemex SAB de CV Sponsored ADR B C B HES Hess Corporation C B B IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A B B B KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. B C B NET Cloudflare Inc Class A B B B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B C B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A B B B RTX RTX Corporation B B B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A B C B SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B C B STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. B C B TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation B B B UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. B C B UNP Union Pacific Corporation B C B WCN Waste Connections, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFG American Financial Group, Inc. C C C ALLY Ally Financial Inc B C C BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR C B C EBAY eBay Inc. C B C EMN Eastman Chemical Company C C C FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. B C C INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR C B C MANH Manhattan Associates, Inc. C B C MAS Masco Corporation C C C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C MKL Markel Group Inc. B C C NUE Nucor Corporation B C C NVR NVR, Inc. C B C REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. C C C RS Reliance, Inc. B C C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C C C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. C C C VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated C C C VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR C B C BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C BRKR Bruker Corporation D B C COTY Coty Inc. Class A D C C CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. C C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated C C C DHR Danaher Corporation C C C F Ford Motor Company C C C FE FirstEnergy Corp. C C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One C D C GEHC GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. D C C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation D C C LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc C C C LSCC Lattice Semiconductor Corporation C C C MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated C C C MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. C C C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. D C C NEM Newmont Corporation C C C ON ON Semiconductor Corporation C C C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A C D C TER Teradyne, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A D C D BMO Bank of Montreal D B D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D B D CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A D C D EIX Edison International D C D EQIX Equinix, Inc. D B D FLUT Flutter Entertainment Plc D C D FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR D C D GGG Graco Inc. D C D GIB CGI Inc. Class A D C D GPC Genuine Parts Company D C D HCA HCA Healthcare Inc D C D INTC Intel Corporation D C D LUV Southwest Airlines Co. D C D MNST Monster Beverage Corporation D C D ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR D C D OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation D C D PEP PepsiCo, Inc. D C D SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. D C D TRP TC Energy Corporation D C D

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

