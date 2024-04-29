Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABBV
|AbbVie, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|BAC
|Bank of America Corp
|B
|C
|B
|BCS
|Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|CARR
|Carrier Global Corp.
|B
|C
|B
|CF
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|CX
|Cemex SAB de CV Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|HES
|Hess Corporation
|C
|B
|B
|IOT
|Samsara, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|KB
|KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|KDP
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NET
|Cloudflare Inc Class A
|B
|B
|B
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|B
|C
|B
|OKTA
|Okta, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|PINS
|Pinterest, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|RTX
|RTX Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|SNAP
|Snap, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|STLD
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TRI
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|UAL
|United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|UNP
|Union Pacific Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|WCN
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AFG
|American Financial Group, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ALLY
|Ally Financial Inc
|B
|C
|C
|BCH
|Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|EBAY
|eBay Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|EMN
|Eastman Chemical Company
|C
|C
|C
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|INFY
|Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|MANH
|Manhattan Associates, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|MAS
|Masco Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|MFC
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|MKL
|Markel Group Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|NUE
|Nucor Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|NVR
|NVR, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|RS
|Reliance, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|C
|C
|C
|SPG
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|VRTX
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|VZ
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|B
|C
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AZN
|Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|BRKR
|Bruker Corporation
|D
|B
|C
|COTY
|Coty Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|CRL
|Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|DHR
|Danaher Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|F
|Ford Motor Company
|C
|C
|C
|FE
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|C
|C
|C
|FWONA
|Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One
|C
|D
|C
|GEHC
|GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|LHX
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|C
|C
|C
|LSCC
|Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|MCHP
|Microchip Technology Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|MELI
|MercadoLibre, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|NEE
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|ON
|ON Semiconductor Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|SE
|Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|D
|C
|TER
|Teradyne, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BAM
|Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|BMO
|Bank of Montreal
|D
|B
|D
|BMRN
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|CMCSA
|Comcast Corporation Class A
|D
|C
|D
|EIX
|Edison International
|D
|C
|D
|EQIX
|Equinix, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|FLUT
|Flutter Entertainment Plc
|D
|C
|D
|FMS
|Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|GGG
|Graco Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|GIB
|CGI Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|GPC
|Genuine Parts Company
|D
|C
|D
|HCA
|HCA Healthcare Inc
|D
|C
|D
|INTC
|Intel Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|LUV
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|D
|C
|D
|MNST
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|ORAN
|Orange SA Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|OTIS
|Otis Worldwide Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|SWK
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|TRP
|TC Energy Corporation
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
