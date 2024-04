Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 113 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited B C B ALLY Ally Financial Inc B C B AMGN Amgen Inc. B C B BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp B C B BSY Bentley Systems, Incorporated Class B B B B C Citigroup Inc. B C B CCL.U Carnival Corporation B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C B DUK Duke Energy Corporation B C B EBAY eBay Inc. B B B ELV Elevance Health, Inc. A C B EMN Eastman Chemical Company B C B EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. B C B FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B C B FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. B C B FITB Fifth Third Bancorp B C B GM General Motors Company B B B GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A B B B HEI HEICO Corporation B B B HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. B C B KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P B C B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C B PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation B B B REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. B C B SCHW Charles Schwab Corp B C B TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. B C B UBS UBS Group AG B C B UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated B C B VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated B C B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D B VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B D B WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B C C BX Blackstone Inc. C B C CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. C B C CX Cemex SAB de CV Sponsored ADR B C C DHI D.R. Horton, Inc. C B C DXCM DexCom, Inc. C B C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B D C GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR C C C H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A C C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. C C C IOT Samsara, Inc. Class A C B C ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. C C C JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. B C C LEN Lennar Corporation Class A C B C LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. B C C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A C C C ROL Rollins, Inc. C B C SNA Snap-on Incorporated D C C SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. C C C STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. B C C SYK Stryker Corporation C B C TOST Toast, Inc. Class A C B C TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation C B C WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B C D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ATO Atmos Energy Corporation C C C BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A C C C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C C BLK BlackRock, Inc. D B C BMO Bank of Montreal D B C CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. C C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. D C C CVS CVS Health Corporation C C C CVX Chevron Corporation C D C DOW Dow, Inc. C D C DTE DTE Energy Company C C C EIX Edison International C C C ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B D C C EXC Exelon Corporation D C C FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR D C C FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C C FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One C D C GIB CGI Inc. Class A D C C GPC Genuine Parts Company C C C HRL Hormel Foods Corporation D C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D B C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C C C LUV Southwest Airlines Co. D B C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C C C MS Morgan Stanley D B C NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. D B C PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. C C C PM Philip Morris International Inc. C C C STT State Street Corporation D C C T AT&T Inc. C C C TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR C D C TFC Truist Financial Corporation C D C TRP TC Energy Corporation D C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C D BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D B D BRKR Bruker Corporation D B D CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited D C D CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C D DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C D EFX Equifax Inc. D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation D C D GEHC GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. D C D HD Home Depot, Inc. D C D LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings D D D MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C D MDT Medtronic Plc D C D MELI MercadoLibre, Inc. D C D PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. D C D RF Regions Financial Corporation D C D TSLA Tesla, Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier

