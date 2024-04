Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 64 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BBWI Bath & Body Works, Inc. B C B CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. B B B DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. B C B GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR B C B INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR B C B INTU Intuit Inc. B B B JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. B C B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A B B B TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company C C C AZO AutoZone, Inc. C C C BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C C C BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. C D C CMI Cummins Inc. B D C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR C B C FTV Fortive Corp. C C C KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR B D C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. C C C REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. C C C RTX RTX Corporation C C C TFII TFI International Inc. B C C UBS UBS Group AG B C C UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B C B C VRTX Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated C C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D C WSO Watsco, Inc. B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C C AGR Avangrid, Inc. D B C AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. C C C BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D C C CTLT Catalent Inc C D C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. C C C ETR Entergy Corporation D C C EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation C C C NI NiSource Inc C C C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D C C TSLA Tesla, Inc. D C C TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A D C C USB U.S. Bancorp C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A D C D BLK BlackRock, Inc. D B D BMO Bank of Montreal D B D CVS CVS Health Corporation D C D DG Dollar General Corporation D C D DOW Dow, Inc. D D D GIB CGI Inc. Class A D C D ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. D C D KHC Kraft Heinz Company D C D KMX CarMax, Inc. D D D LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR D C D ON ON Semiconductor Corporation D C D ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR D C D PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. D C D PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR D D D T AT&T Inc. D C D TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR D D D TRP TC Energy Corporation D C D TSCO Tractor Supply Company D C D WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. D C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company D B D

