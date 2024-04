Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 94 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALLE Allegion Public Limited Company B C B AOS A. O. Smith Corporation B C B ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B C B BALL Ball Corporation B B B BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR B C B BX Blackstone Inc. B C B CMI Cummins Inc. B D B CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C B B EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B D B FTV Fortive Corp. B C B HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A B B B HUBS HubSpot, Inc. B B B MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. B C B NUE Nucor Corporation B C B RTX RTX Corporation B C B SNX TD SYNNEX Corporation B C B STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. B C B TFII TFI International Inc. B C B TTEK Tetra Tech, Inc. B C B WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A B B B WEX WEX Inc. B C B WSO Watsco, Inc. B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. C C C ABT Abbott Laboratories C C C ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C B C AMGN Amgen Inc. B C C BBWI Bath & Body Works, Inc. C C C CCL.U Carnival Corporation C C C CSX CSX Corporation C C C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A C C C CVS CVS Health Corporation C C C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. B C C FDX FedEx Corporation C C C FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. B C C GEN Gen Digital Inc. C C C GPN Global Payments Inc. C C C INTU Intuit Inc. C B C MET MetLife, Inc. B C C NVS Novartis AG Sponsored ADR C C C ORAN Orange SA Sponsored ADR C C C PFGC Performance Food Group Co B C C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. C B C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C B C UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated C C C VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D B C DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D B C DOV Dover Corporation C C C DOW Dow, Inc. C D C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. C C C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. C C C PARAA Paramount Global Class A D C C PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. D C C TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. D C D AGR Avangrid, Inc. D B D AON Aon Plc Class A D D D ATO Atmos Energy Corporation D C D AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. D C D AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR D C D BAX Baxter International Inc. D C D CLX Clorox Company D B D CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. D C D DTE DTE Energy Company D C D EA Electronic Arts Inc. D B D ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. D C D EIX Edison International D C D ETR Entergy Corporation D C D EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation D C D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D FE FirstEnergy Corp. D C D FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR D C D FND Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Class A D C D GIS General Mills, Inc. D C D HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR D C D HON Honeywell International Inc. D C D HUM Humana Inc. D D D INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B D JNJ Johnson & Johnson D C D KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation D C D LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. D D D LW Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. F C D MO Altria Group, Inc. D D D NI NiSource Inc D C D PPL PPL Corporation D C D SCI Service Corporation International D B D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D D ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. D C D USB U.S. Bancorp D C D VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C D

Louis Navellier

