Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 33 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation B B B CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A B C B DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. B C B FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. B C B MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B C B TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B C B VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASML ASML Holding NV ADR C C C BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C C C BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B D C CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. C B C HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A C B C LULU lululemon athletica inc. C B C MDLZ Mondelez International, Inc. Class A C B C NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR C B C SLB Schlumberger N.V. C C C STE STERIS plc C C C UNP Union Pacific Corporation C C C WDAY Workday, Inc. Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. C C C EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation D C C FSLR First Solar, Inc. D C C HON Honeywell International Inc. D C C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D C D CPT Camden Property Trust F B D DOV Dover Corporation D C D ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D B D EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. D C D HRL Hormel Foods Corporation D C D NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B D PAYC Paycom Software, Inc. D C D SRE Sempra D C D

