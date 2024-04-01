Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 33 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A
|B
|C
|B
|DPZ
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|FIS
|Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|B
|C
|B
|VZ
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|B
|D
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ASML
|ASML Holding NV ADR
|C
|C
|C
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|C
|C
|C
|BP
|BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR
|B
|D
|C
|CDNS
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|HEI.A
|HEICO Corporation Class A
|C
|B
|C
|LULU
|lululemon athletica inc.
|C
|B
|C
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|NTES
|Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|SLB
|Schlumberger N.V.
|C
|C
|C
|STE
|STERIS plc
|C
|C
|C
|UNP
|Union Pacific Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|WDAY
|Workday, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AEP
|American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|FSLR
|First Solar, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|HON
|Honeywell International Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|C
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|A
|Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CPT
|Camden Property Trust
|F
|B
|D
|DOV
|Dover Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|ELS
|Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|EXPD
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HRL
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|NICE
|NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|D
|PAYC
|Paycom Software, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|SRE
|Sempra
|D
|C
|D
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
