Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 56 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|B
|C
|B
|CDNS
|Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|FDX
|FedEx Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|GEN
|Gen Digital Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HEI.A
|HEICO Corporation Class A
|B
|B
|B
|MET
|MetLife, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NVR
|NVR, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|RPM
|RPM International Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|SLB
|Schlumberger N.V.
|B
|C
|B
|TOST
|Toast, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACN
|Accenture Plc Class A
|C
|C
|C
|ALC
|Alcon AG
|C
|C
|C
|AOS
|A. O. Smith Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|BALL
|Ball Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|BCH
|Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|CPNG
|Coupang, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|CTSH
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A
|C
|C
|C
|FTV
|Fortive Corp.
|C
|C
|C
|KEP
|Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|LEGN
|Legend Biotech Corp. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|C
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|MSI
|Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ONON
|On Holding AG Class A
|C
|C
|C
|PBA
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|RBA
|RB Global, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|SYY
|Sysco Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|C
|C
|C
|TRI
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|TRP
|TC Energy Corporation
|C
|C
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ATO
|Atmos Energy Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|BBY
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|CMI
|Cummins Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|EXC
|Exelon Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|EXPD
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Company
|C
|C
|C
|MBLY
|Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|MMM
|3M Company
|D
|C
|C
|NI
|NiSource Inc
|C
|C
|C
|NICE
|NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|C
|RF
|Regions Financial Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|SRE
|Sempra
|C
|C
|C
|SWK
|Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|VOD
|Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|WPM
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
|D
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|AMX
|America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B
|D
|B
|D
|COO
|Cooper Companies, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|COTY
|Coty Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|D
|CVX
|Chevron Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|DOW
|Dow, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|FCX
|Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|PARAA
|Paramount Global Class A
|D
|C
|D
|TDY
|Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|TLK
|PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B
|D
|B
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
