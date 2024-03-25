Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 56 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B CDNS Cadence Design Systems, Inc. B B B FDX FedEx Corporation B C B GEN Gen Digital Inc. B C B HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A B B B MET MetLife, Inc. B C B NVR NVR, Inc. B C B RPM RPM International Inc. B C B SLB Schlumberger N.V. B C B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A C C C ALC Alcon AG C C C AOS A. O. Smith Corporation C C C BALL Ball Corporation C B C BCH Banco de Chile Sponsored ADR C C C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation C B C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C B C CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A C C C FTV Fortive Corp. C C C KEP Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR C C C LEGN Legend Biotech Corp. Sponsored ADR B C C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B C C MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. C C C ONON On Holding AG Class A C C C PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation C B C RBA RB Global, Inc. C B C SYY Sysco Corporation C B C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C C C TRI Thomson Reuters Corporation C B C TRP TC Energy Corporation C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ATO Atmos Energy Corporation C C C BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. D C C CMI Cummins Inc. C D C EXC Exelon Corporation D C C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. C C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C C C MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C C MMM 3M Company D C C NI NiSource Inc C C C NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D B C RF Regions Financial Corporation D C C SRE Sempra C C C SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. C D C VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. D C D AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D B D COO Cooper Companies, Inc. D B D COTY Coty Inc. Class A D B D CVX Chevron Corporation D D D DOW Dow, Inc. D D D FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. D C D KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation D C D PARAA Paramount Global Class A D C D TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated D C D TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B D B D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.