Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 61 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALC Alcon AG B C B CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B C B CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A B B B FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group B C B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B C B MNDY monday.com Ltd. B B B MNST Monster Beverage Corporation B B B OKE ONEOK, Inc. B C B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A B B B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A B B B UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C C C ADSK Autodesk, Inc. C C C AER AerCap Holdings NV C C C BRKR Bruker Corporation C B C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C C CX Cemex SAB de CV Sponsored ADR B C C HEI HEICO Corporation C B C HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR B C C IT Gartner, Inc. B C C KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR B C C MCO Moody's Corporation C C C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR B D C SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A C C C SYY Sysco Corporation C B C TRMB Trimble Inc. C C C TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B C C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A C C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR C D C EBAY eBay Inc. D B C EQR Equity Residential D B C FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. C C C MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C C PLD Prologis, Inc. D C C RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A C D C RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C C ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. D B D BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D B D BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR D C D CLF Cleveland-Cliffs Inc D C D CVX Chevron Corporation D D D EMN Eastman Chemical Company D C D EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation D C D GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. D C D GIS General Mills, Inc. D C D HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR D B D JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. D D D LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. D C D OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation D C D PPG PPG Industries, Inc. D C D RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D B D SRE Sempra D C D TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated D C D TU TELUS Corporation D C D U Unity Software, Inc. D C D UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR D C D XEL Xcel Energy Inc. D C D

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

