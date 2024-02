Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 81 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories B C B ADSK Autodesk, Inc. B B B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B BBWI Bath & Body Works, Inc. B C B BRKR Bruker Corporation B B B DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. A C B E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B C B EQIX Equinix, Inc. B B B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C B HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR B C B JNJ Johnson & Johnson B C B KEP Korea Electric Power Corporation Sponsored ADR B B B MCO Moody's Corporation B C B MORN Morningstar, Inc. B B B ON ON Semiconductor Corporation B C B PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Company B C B RBA RB Global, Inc. B B B SYY Sysco Corporation B B B TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. B C B TRMB Trimble Inc. B C B ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. B C B VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B D B Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B B B ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CARR Carrier Global Corp. C B C CE Celanese Corporation C C C DINO HF Sinclair Corporation B D C FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR C B C FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group B C C GEHC GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. C B C GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C C HSBC HSBC Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR C D C LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. C C C LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. B D C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A C C C PCOR Procore Technologies Inc C B C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. C B C TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A C B C TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B C B C TOST Toast, Inc. Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. C C C AMT American Tower Corporation D C C AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR C C C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D B C CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D B C ETR Entergy Corporation D C C EXC Exelon Corporation D C C GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. C C C GM General Motors Company D B C HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. C C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C C C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation C C C LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A D B C LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings C D C NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. C C C PPL PPL Corporation C C C SRE Sempra D C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C C C TGT Target Corporation D B C TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C TU TELUS Corporation D C C U Unity Software, Inc. D B C UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation D B C XEL Xcel Energy Inc. C C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. C C C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D B D LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. D C D LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV D D D NI NiSource Inc D C D PARAA Paramount Global Class A D B D RGEN Repligen Corporation D D D RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C D SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR D C D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company D D D WLK Westlake Corporation C F D WYNN Wynn Resorts, Limited D B D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.