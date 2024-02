Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 96 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A B B B CE Celanese Corporation B B B EG Everest Group, Ltd. B B B FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. A C B FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR B C B HEI HEICO Corporation B B B HOOD Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A B C B HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. B B B ICLR ICON Plc B C B INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR B C B LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. B B B MKL Markel Group Inc. B C B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR B D B TOST Toast, Inc. Class A B B B TRGP Targa Resources Corp. A C B TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B C B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B C B WES Western Midstream Partners, LP B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A C D C AIG American International Group, Inc. B C C AZO AutoZone, Inc. C C C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C CLX Clorox Company C B C CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. C C C DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. C C C DT Dynatrace, Inc. C B C MCO Moody's Corporation C C C MNST Monster Beverage Corporation C B C MORN Morningstar, Inc. C B C ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. C C C PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR B D C TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR C B C TFII TFI International Inc. B C C TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. B C C UBS UBS Group AG B C C UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B C C C WSO Watsco, Inc. C D C WSO.B Watsco, Inc. Class B B D C WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. C C C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C C B C ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A C B C ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D B C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A D B C BRKR Bruker Corporation C B C BXP Boston Properties, Inc. C C C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D B C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. C C C CVS CVS Health Corporation C C C CVX Chevron Corporation C D C DOX Amdocs Limited D C C DTE DTE Energy Company C C C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. C C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR D B C IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D B C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. C C C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV C D C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C C C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation C C C RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C C SCI Service Corporation International D B C TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation C C C TRU TransUnion C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D C XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM D B D ADI Analog Devices, Inc. D D D BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR D C D DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C D DOCU DocuSign, Inc. D C D ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. D B D EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. D C D GM General Motors Company D B D KHC Kraft Heinz Company D C D KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation D C D LH Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings D D D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C D MGA Magna International Inc. D C D MGM MGM Resorts International D B D MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR D C D NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D PPL PPL Corporation D C D ROK Rockwell Automation, Inc. D D D SJM J.M. Smucker Company D C D STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS D C D SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. D C D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C D TGT Target Corporation D B D TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A D C D U Unity Software, Inc. D B D ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A F B D

