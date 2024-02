Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 119 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR B C B BX Blackstone Inc. B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B B B EMR Emerson Electric Co. B B B GEHC GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. B C B J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C B MAS Masco Corporation B C B MORN Morningstar, Inc. B B B ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. B C B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B B B STE STERIS plc B C B TFII TFI International Inc. B C B WRK WestRock Company B D B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C B C ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. C C C AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C AXP American Express Company C B C BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A C C C BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR C D C CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A C C C DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft C C C DXCM DexCom, Inc. C A C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR C D C EG Everest Group, Ltd. C B C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C D C EXPE Expedia Group, Inc. C C C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C C C FMS Fresenius Medical Care AG Sponsored ADR C C C GPN Global Payments Inc. C C C H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A C B C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C HEI HEICO Corporation C B C HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR C C C INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR C C C ITT ITT, Inc. B C C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B C C LW Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. C B C MCD McDonald's Corporation B C C MKL Markel Group Inc. B C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B C C OTEX Open Text Corporation C C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. C B C SAN Banco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADR C B C SHEL Shell Plc Sponsored ADR B D C SNA Snap-on Incorporated C C C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR C C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A C B C SYY Sysco Corporation C B C TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B C C TTE TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR B C C WES Western Midstream Partners, LP C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. D B C BAX Baxter International Inc. C C C BN Brookfield Corporation D B C BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR D C C DFS Discover Financial Services C D C DIS Walt Disney Company D B C IP International Paper Company C C C LUV Southwest Airlines Co. D B C MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C C MGA Magna International Inc. D C C MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR D C C NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. C C C ROK Rockwell Automation, Inc. C D C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A C C C STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS D C C SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. C C C TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C C TGT Target Corporation D B C TRMB Trimble Inc. D C C TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A C D C ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. D C C ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. D C D AFG American Financial Group, Inc. D C D AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. D C D AVTR Avantor, Inc. D C D AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR D C D BA Boeing Company D C D BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A D B D BRKR Bruker Corporation D B D BXP Boston Properties, Inc. D C D CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation D C D CMI Cummins Inc. D D D CPB Campbell Soup Company D C D CTLT Catalent Inc C D D CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. D C D CVS CVS Health Corporation D C D DOX Amdocs Limited D C D DTE DTE Energy Company D C D EOG EOG Resources, Inc. D C D EQR Equity Residential D B D ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. D D D ETR Entergy Corporation D C D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D FOX Fox Corporation Class B F C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A F C D GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. D C D IEX IDEX Corporation D C D K Kellanova D C D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B D LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc D C D MET MetLife, Inc. D C D MRO Marathon Oil Corporation D C D NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. D C D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation D C D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C D REG Regency Centers Corporation D C D RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C D RY Royal Bank of Canada D C D SRE Sempra D C D TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D C D TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR D C D VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C D XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation D D D YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. D C D

