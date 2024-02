Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 97 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. B C B AME AMETEK, Inc. B C B AXP American Express Company B B B AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR B C B CAT Caterpillar Inc. B B B CI Cigna Group B C B CLX Clorox Company C B B DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft B C B DINO HF Sinclair Corporation B C B EA Electronic Arts Inc. B B B EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR B C B FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B C B FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. B C B FTV Fortive Corp. B C B GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C B H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A B B B HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C B HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR B C B KG KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B MCO Moody's Corporation B B B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B B B MKL Markel Group Inc. B C B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B D B PEP PepsiCo, Inc. B C B PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B SPGI S&P Global, Inc. B C B SYY Sysco Corporation B B B TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B B B B UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation C B C FDX FedEx Corporation B C C ING ING Groep NV Sponsored ADR C B C MAS Masco Corporation B C C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A C C C PAG Penske Automotive Group, Inc. B C C ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A B C C TFII TFI International Inc. B D C VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B D C WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. D C C AVTR Avantor, Inc. C C C BA Boeing Company C C C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company C C C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C C C CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited C C C CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. C C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C C DHR Danaher Corporation C D C DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. C C C DTE DTE Energy Company C D C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. C C C EQR Equity Residential D B C ETR Entergy Corporation C C C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation C C C EXC Exelon Corporation D C C HON Honeywell International Inc. D C C IEX IDEX Corporation D C C K Kellanova D C C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B C KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P C C C LNT Alliant Energy Corp C C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C C C MTCH Match Group, Inc. D B C NEE NextEra Energy, Inc. D C C NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation C D C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation C C C PARAA Paramount Global Class A D B C PLD Prologis, Inc. D C C PPL PPL Corporation D C C QRVO Qorvo, Inc. D B C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B C C C REG Regency Centers Corporation D C C RGEN Repligen Corporation C C C RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SRE Sempra D C C TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C TOST Toast, Inc. Class A D B C TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. D B D DOV Dover Corporation D C D ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B D C D HPQ HP Inc. D C D IP International Paper Company D C D IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. D C D LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV D C D MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A D C D MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated D C D MO Altria Group, Inc. D D D NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. D C D ROK Rockwell Automation, Inc. D D D SWK Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. D C D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C D ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A F B D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

