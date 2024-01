Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 70 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B C B BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A B B B BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B D B CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A B C B CSX CSX Corporation B C B E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D B ELV Elevance Health, Inc. B C B EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B D B GD General Dynamics Corporation A C B GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR B C B HEI HEICO Corporation B C B MCD McDonald's Corporation B C B NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR B B B TFII TFI International Inc. B D B TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B C B UNP Union Pacific Corporation B C B VZ Verizon Communications Inc. B D B WDC Western Digital Corporation B B B WES Western Midstream Partners, LP B C B ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ANSS ANSYS, Inc. B C C AXP American Express Company C C C BX Blackstone Inc. B C C CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C C COF Capital One Financial Corp B C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc C C C GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. C B C HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR C C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. C B C LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation C C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B D C NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV C C C ON ON Semiconductor Corporation C C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C TSLA Tesla, Inc. C C C TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM C C C CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C C C CPB Campbell Soup Company C C C DOV Dover Corporation D C C GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A D C C IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. D C C JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. C C C JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. D C C MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated C C C PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation C D C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D C C RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. D C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C C C TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. C B C WY Weyerhaeuser Company D B C XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFG American Financial Group, Inc. D C D BA Boeing Company D C D CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. D C D DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. D C D FITB Fifth Third Bancorp D C D GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. D C D HSY Hershey Company D C D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B D LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR F B D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. D C D POOL Pool Corporation D C D PSA Public Storage D C D QRVO Qorvo, Inc. D C D SRE Sempra D C D STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS D C D SWKS Skyworks Solutions, Inc. D C D TER Teradyne, Inc. D C D

