Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 85 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B AER AerCap Holdings NV B B B AIG American International Group, Inc. B C B AXP American Express Company B B B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B BAP Credicorp Ltd. B C B CB Chubb Limited B B B CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation B B B CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. B B B CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated B C B DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. B C B GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. B B B HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A B B B KO Coca-Cola Company B B B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV B C B PG Procter & Gamble Company B C B ROST Ross Stores, Inc. B B B SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR B C B TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A C B B TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR B B B TRV Travelers Companies, Inc. B B B TSCO Tractor Supply Company B C B TXT Textron Inc. B B B WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation B B B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALLY Ally Financial Inc C C C BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A C B C BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B D C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B C C E Eni S.p.A. Sponsored ADR B D C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B D C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B C C GEHC GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. C C C H Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A C B C HUM Humana Inc. B C C ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. C C C PKX POSCO Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR B C C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A C C C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. C B C TFII TFI International Inc. B D C TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B C B C UMC United Microelectronics Corp. Sponsored ADR C C C WES Western Midstream Partners, LP C C C ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AFG American Financial Group, Inc. D C C AVY Avery Dennison Corporation C C C CMI Cummins Inc. D C C GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. C C C GIS General Mills, Inc. D C C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. C B C HAL Halliburton Company D B C HSY Hershey Company D C C KHC Kraft Heinz Company C C C LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. C C C LSXMK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty SiriusXM C D C NDAQ Nasdaq, Inc. D C C RTX RTX Corp. C D C SJM J.M. Smucker Company D C C T AT&T Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM D C D AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D C D AVTR Avantor, Inc. D C D BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs D C D CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A D C D DFS Discover Financial Services D D D EOG EOG Resources, Inc. D C D EQR Equity Residential D D D ETR Entergy Corporation D C D GRAB Grab Holdings Limited Class A D C D HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D C D HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR F C D JBHT J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. D C D KEY KeyCorp D C D MRO Marathon Oil Corporation D C D PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation D D D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C D RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR D C D SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C D SSNC SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. D C D STT State Street Corporation D C D TRMB Trimble Inc. D C D UDR UDR, Inc. D C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company D C D XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation D D D

