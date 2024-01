Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 72 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. B C B APH Amphenol Corporation Class A B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C B CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C B CNC Centene Corporation B C B DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. B C B GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C B HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. B B B HII Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. B C B INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR B C B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. B C B JNPR Juniper Networks, Inc. B C B LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation B C B LW Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. B B B MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A B B B MAS Masco Corporation B C B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B C B ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. B C B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B RPM RPM International Inc. B C B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B B B SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B B B TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A B B B VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A B B B WCN Waste Connections, Inc. B C B WMT Walmart Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AXP American Express Company C B C DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. C C C EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation C C C FIVE Five Below, Inc. C C C HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A C B C MCO Moody's Corporation C B C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C MORN Morningstar, Inc. C B C NXPI NXP Semiconductors NV C C C SCCO Southern Copper Corporation C C C SYF Synchrony Financial C C C TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR C B C TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B C C VLO Valero Energy Corporation C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AON Aon Plc Class A C C C CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C DOX Amdocs Limited C C C ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B C D C FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C KEY KeyCorp D C C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation D C C LHX L3Harris Technologies Inc C C C MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated C C C MO Altria Group, Inc. C C C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B C C C SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR D C C SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C C TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C C UDR UDR, Inc. D C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. D B D CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. D C D GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. D C D HAL Halliburton Company D B D HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR D B D PPL PPL Corporation D C D T AT&T Inc. D C D TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B D D D TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR D C D VICI VICI Properties Inc D C D VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C D WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A D C D

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

