Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 105 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALL Allstate Corporation B B B ALLY Ally Financial Inc B C B ARGX argenx SE ADR B C B AXP American Express Company B B B BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C B EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B D B HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR B C B HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. B B B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B B B LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. B C B SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR B C B STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A B B B SYF Synchrony Financial B C B TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR B B B TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B C B VLO Valero Energy Corporation B C B WMB Williams Companies, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade APH Amphenol Corporation Class A C C C ASML ASML Holding NV ADR C C C CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C C CE Celanese Corporation C B C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C C CMCSA Comcast Corporation Class A C C C COTY Coty Inc. Class A B C C FND Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Class A B C C GFI Gold Fields Limited Sponsored ADR C C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc C C C HEI HEICO Corporation C C C ICLR ICON Plc B C C ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. C C C LW Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. C B C MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A C B C MAS Masco Corporation B C C MBLY Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A C B C MCD McDonald's Corporation C C C MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C C NTES Netease Inc Sponsored ADR C B C ODFL Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. C C C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A C C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS C C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR B C C TWLO Twilio, Inc. Class A C B C WDC Western Digital Corporation B D C WMT Walmart Inc. B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM C C C ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. D C C APA APA Corporation D C C CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. C C C CNI Canadian National Railway Company C C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C B C CVS CVS Health Corporation D C C DUK Duke Energy Corporation C C C EOG EOG Resources, Inc. C C C EQR Equity Residential C D C ETR Entergy Corporation C C C FE FirstEnergy Corp. D C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. C C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR D B C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B C LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. C D C MET MetLife, Inc. D C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C C C NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C OVV Ovintiv Inc C D C PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc C C C PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. D C C PPL PPL Corporation D C C PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. C C C PSA Public Storage C C C SYY Sysco Corporation D C C T AT&T Inc. C C C TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C VICI VICI Properties Inc D C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation C D C XYL Xylem Inc. D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D C D BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A D C D CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A D C D CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A D C D CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A D C D DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. D C D DOW Dow, Inc. D D D ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B D D D FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. D C D IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. D C D KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR F C D MKTX MarketAxess Holdings Inc. D C D MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR D C D PARAA Paramount Global Class A D B D REG Regency Centers Corporation D C D SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D C D SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR D C D SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C D TEL TE Connectivity Ltd. D C D TGT Target Corporation D B D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D D VALE Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR D B D YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. D C D

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier

