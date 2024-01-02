Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 44 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C B B ARCC Ares Capital Corporation B B B CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation B C B FND Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Class A B C B HUM Humana Inc. B C B MCD McDonald's Corporation B C B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C B MNST Monster Beverage Corporation B B B NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. B C B RNR RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. B B B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B B B SPGI S&P Global, Inc. B C B TFII TFI International Inc. B D B WMT Walmart Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV C B C BG Bunge Global SA C C C BKR Baker Hughes Company Class A C C C DB Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft C C C VLO Valero Energy Corporation C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ATO Atmos Energy Corporation C C C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. C C C CI Cigna Group C C C CLX Clorox Company C D C DLTR Dollar Tree, Inc. C C C DOW Dow, Inc. C D C ELV Elevance Health, Inc. C C C ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B C D C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. D C C SRE Sempra D C C STT State Street Corporation D C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D C UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR D C C WY Weyerhaeuser Company C C C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade APTV Aptiv PLC D B D CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. D C D EBAY eBay Inc. D C D HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR D B D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B D LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. D C D MGA Magna International Inc. D B D UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. D C D XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation D D D

