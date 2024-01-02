Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 44 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABEV
|Ambev SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|B
|ARCC
|Ares Capital Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|FND
|Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|MCD
|McDonald's Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MFC
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MNST
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|NBIX
|Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|RNR
|RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|B
|B
|B
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|B
|B
|B
|SPGI
|S&P Global, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TFII
|TFI International Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|WMT
|Walmart Inc.
|B
|C
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AER
|AerCap Holdings NV
|C
|B
|C
|BG
|Bunge Global SA
|C
|C
|C
|BKR
|Baker Hughes Company Class A
|C
|C
|C
|DB
|Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
|C
|C
|C
|VLO
|Valero Energy Corporation
|C
|C
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ATO
|Atmos Energy Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CF
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CI
|Cigna Group
|C
|C
|C
|CLX
|Clorox Company
|C
|D
|C
|DLTR
|Dollar Tree, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|DOW
|Dow, Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|ELV
|Elevance Health, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ERIC
|Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B
|C
|D
|C
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|SRE
|Sempra
|D
|C
|C
|STT
|State Street Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|UHAL
|U-Haul Holding Company
|C
|D
|C
|UL
|Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|WY
|Weyerhaeuser Company
|C
|C
|C
|YUM
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|APTV
|Aptiv PLC
|D
|B
|D
|CDAY
|Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|EBAY
|eBay Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HTHT
|H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR
|D
|B
|D
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|D
|B
|D
|LVS
|Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|D
|C
|D
|MGA
|Magna International Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|UAL
|United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|D
|D
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
