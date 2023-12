Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 76 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACN Accenture Plc Class A B C B ANSS ANSYS, Inc. B C B ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B C B FIVE Five Below, Inc. B C B ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. B C B KRTX Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. B D B LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. B C B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B PFGC Performance Food Group Co B C B QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. B C B SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR B C B TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR C B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C B C AEG Aegon Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C ALL Allstate Corporation C B C ALLY Ally Financial Inc C C C AME AMETEK, Inc. C C C ARCC Ares Capital Corporation C B C ARGX argenx SE ADR C C C BA Boeing Company B C C BAP Credicorp Ltd. C C C BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B C C CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C C EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. C B C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One C B C HUM Humana Inc. B C C IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C B C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C MKL Markel Group Inc. B C C OMC Omnicom Group Inc C C C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C B C TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR C B C TRGP Targa Resources Corp. B C C ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. C C C WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade APTV Aptiv PLC D B C AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR C C C EBAY eBay Inc. D C C FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. C C C GM General Motors Company D C C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR D B C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. D C C MGA Magna International Inc. D B C NDSN Nordson Corporation D C C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A C C C VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM D C D AON Aon Plc Class A D C D APA APA Corporation D C D BAC Bank of America Corp D C D BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR F C D CI Cigna Group D C D CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. D B D DIS Walt Disney Company D C D DOW Dow, Inc. D D D DUK Duke Energy Corporation D C D ELV Elevance Health, Inc. D C D EOG EOG Resources, Inc. D C D ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B D D D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D FOXA Fox Corporation Class A D C D HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D C D LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A D D D LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C D D D MTB M&T Bank Corporation D C D NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B D B D PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc D C D PEP PepsiCo, Inc. D C D PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. D C D PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. D C D REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D C D SRE Sempra D C D STT State Street Corporation D C D TS Tenaris S.A. Sponsored ADR D C D TSCO Tractor Supply Company D C D VTR Ventas, Inc. C D D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

