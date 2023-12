Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 88 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALLY Ally Financial Inc B C B AME AMETEK, Inc. B C B AMGN Amgen Inc. B C B BAM Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A B B B BAP Credicorp Ltd. B C B EQH Equitable Holdings, Inc. C B B FTNT Fortinet, Inc. B B B FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One B B B GFL GFL Environmental Inc B C B HUM Humana Inc. B C B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B B B ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. B C B KR Kroger Co. B C B MFC Manulife Financial Corporation B C B MKL Markel Group Inc. B C B MORN Morningstar, Inc. B B B MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B D B MU Micron Technology, Inc. A D B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B B B TSLA Tesla, Inc. B C B ULTA Ulta Beauty Inc. B C B WDC Western Digital Corporation B D B WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C C C EQIX Equinix, Inc. C B C EXAS Exact Sciences Corporation C C C FIVE Five Below, Inc. C C C HAL Halliburton Company C B C HES Hess Corporation C C C HLN Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR C C C IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. C C C LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. C C C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV C C C MNST Monster Beverage Corporation C B C PFGC Performance Food Group Co C C C ROST Ross Stores, Inc. C B C SU Suncor Energy Inc. C C C TAP.A Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A D B C TCOM Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR C B C UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B C C C WMB Williams Companies, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BAC Bank of America Corp D C C CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A C C C CI Cigna Group C C C CPNG Coupang, Inc. Class A C C C CUBE CubeSmart C C C ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B C D C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C C EXR Extra Space Storage Inc. D C C F Ford Motor Company D C C HBAN Huntington Bancshares Incorporated D C C KDP Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. D B C LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A C D C LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C C D C MTB M&T Bank Corporation D C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. D C C PLD Prologis, Inc. C C C REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D C C RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A C C C RY Royal Bank of Canada D C C SRE Sempra D C C TRMB Trimble Inc. D C C TRP TC Energy Corporation C D C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. C C C UHAL.B U-Haul Holding Company Series N Non-Voting C C C VTR Ventas, Inc. C D C WCN Waste Connections, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR D C D CLX Clorox Company D D D CMI Cummins Inc. D C D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D FOX Fox Corporation Class B D C D HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR D B D KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P D C D LAMR Lamar Advertising Company Class A D C D LDOS Leidos Holdings, Inc. D D D LNT Alliant Energy Corp D C D MGA Magna International Inc. D B D MRO Marathon Oil Corporation D C D NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D OVV Ovintiv Inc D D D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D C D SBUX Starbucks Corporation D C D UL Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR D C D VRSN VeriSign, Inc. D C D XYL Xylem Inc. D B D YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.