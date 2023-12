Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 91 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C B B AER AerCap Holdings NV B B B AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C B BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B C B CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C B CRBG Corebridge Financial, Inc. B C B HAL Halliburton Company B B B HEI HEICO Corporation B C B HES Hess Corporation B C B HOOD Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A B C B IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. B C B LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. B C B MAS Masco Corporation B C B ROL Rollins, Inc. B B B TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B B B B TMUS T-Mobile US, Inc. B C B Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B C B ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited C C C AIG American International Group, Inc. C C C AON Aon Plc Class A C C C ASML ASML Holding NV ADR C C C BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp C B C CB Chubb Limited C B C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C ELS Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. C C C FTS Fortis Inc. C C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One C B C GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation C B C ISRG Intuitive Surgical, Inc. C C C MCD McDonald's Corporation C C C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C MORN Morningstar, Inc. C B C MU Micron Technology, Inc. B D C OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A C C C PCG PG&E Corporation B C C PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc C C C PG Procter & Gamble Company C C C QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. C C C RBA RB Global, Inc. C B C SNY Sanofi Sponsored ADR C C C SO Southern Company B C C SPGI S&P Global, Inc. C C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C C C TXT Textron Inc. C B C WDC Western Digital Corporation B D C XPEV XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A B C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. C C C AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. C C C CMI Cummins Inc. D C C DFS Discover Financial Services C C C DIS Walt Disney Company D C C EMR Emerson Electric Co. D C C GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. D B C HDB HDFC Bank Limited Sponsored ADR D C C KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P C C C OVV Ovintiv Inc C D C PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. D C C PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. C C C TGT Target Corporation D B C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMT American Tower Corporation D C D ATO Atmos Energy Corporation D C D AZN Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR D C D BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company D D D CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A D C D CMS CMS Energy Corporation D C D DTE DTE Energy Company D D D EBAY eBay Inc. D C D EMN Eastman Chemical Company D D D EVRG Evergy, Inc. F C D FE FirstEnergy Corp. D C D IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D C D KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation D C D LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A D D D LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C D D D LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. D C D MO Altria Group, Inc. D C D NEM Newmont Corporation D D D NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR D B D PEP PepsiCo, Inc. D C D PLD Prologis, Inc. D C D PPL PPL Corporation D C D REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D C D T AT&T Inc. D C D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D B D UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. D C D VTR Ventas, Inc. C D D WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR D C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company D C D ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D B D

