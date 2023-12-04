Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 65 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AON
|Aon Plc Class A
|B
|C
|B
|BK
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|B
|B
|B
|COF
|Capital One Financial Corp
|B
|B
|B
|FFIV
|F5, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|IMO
|Imperial Oil Limited
|B
|C
|B
|MCD
|McDonald's Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MORN
|Morningstar, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|MU
|Micron Technology, Inc.
|A
|D
|B
|NTAP
|NetApp, Inc.
|A
|C
|B
|OMC
|Omnicom Group Inc
|B
|C
|B
|ON
|ON Semiconductor Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|QSR
|Restaurant Brands International, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|SNAP
|Snap, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|SO
|Southern Company
|B
|C
|B
|SU
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|VLO
|Valero Energy Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|WDC
|Western Digital Corporation
|B
|D
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|BIDU
|Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|C
|C
|BUD
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|FTNT
|Fortinet, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|HAL
|Halliburton Company
|C
|B
|C
|HTHT
|H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|KB
|KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|LVS
|Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|C
|C
|C
|MKL
|Markel Group Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|RIO
|Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SLF
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|STE
|STERIS plc
|C
|C
|C
|Z
|Zillow Group, Inc. Class C
|C
|C
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMT
|American Tower Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|AMX
|America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B
|C
|C
|C
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CM
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|D
|C
|C
|EMN
|Eastman Chemical Company
|C
|D
|C
|EVRG
|Evergy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|FITB
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|D
|B
|C
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|IP
|International Paper Company
|C
|D
|C
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|D
|B
|C
|LNT
|Alliant Energy Corp
|C
|C
|C
|MRO
|Marathon Oil Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|PARA
|Paramount Global Class B
|D
|B
|C
|PLD
|Prologis, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|REXR
|Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|SYF
|Synchrony Financial
|C
|C
|C
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|UAL
|United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WDS
|Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BABA
|Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|BMRN
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CI
|Cigna Group
|D
|C
|D
|DIS
|Walt Disney Company
|D
|C
|D
|FDS
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|GILD
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|OVV
|Ovintiv Inc
|D
|D
|D
|PM
|Philip Morris International Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PUK
|Prudential plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|SE
|Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|C
|D
|SRE
|Sempra
|D
|C
|D
|YUMC
|Yum China Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
