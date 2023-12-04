Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 65 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AON Aon Plc Class A B C B BK Bank of New York Mellon Corp B B B COF Capital One Financial Corp B B B FFIV F5, Inc. B B B IMO Imperial Oil Limited B C B MCD McDonald's Corporation B C B MORN Morningstar, Inc. B B B MU Micron Technology, Inc. A D B NTAP NetApp, Inc. A C B OMC Omnicom Group Inc B C B ON ON Semiconductor Corporation B C B QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. B C B SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A B C B SO Southern Company B C B SU Suncor Energy Inc. B C B VLO Valero Energy Corporation B C B WDC Western Digital Corporation B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C BIDU Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A C C C BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR C C C FTNT Fortinet, Inc. C B C HAL Halliburton Company C B C HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR C B C KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR C C C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. C C C MKL Markel Group Inc. B C C MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B D C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR C C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. C C C STE STERIS plc C C C Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMT American Tower Corporation C C C AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B C C C AVY Avery Dennison Corporation C C C CM Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce D C C EMN Eastman Chemical Company C D C EVRG Evergy, Inc. C C C FITB Fifth Third Bancorp D B C HPQ HP Inc. C C C IP International Paper Company C D C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B C LNT Alliant Energy Corp C C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation C C C NEM Newmont Corporation C D C PARA Paramount Global Class B D B C PLD Prologis, Inc. C C C REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. D C C SYF Synchrony Financial C C C T AT&T Inc. C C C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. C C C WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BABA Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR D C D BMRN BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. D C D CI Cigna Group D C D DIS Walt Disney Company D C D FDS FactSet Research Systems Inc. D D D GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. D B D OVV Ovintiv Inc D D D PM Philip Morris International Inc. D C D PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR D C D SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D C D SRE Sempra D C D YUMC Yum China Holdings, Inc. D C D

