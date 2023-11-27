Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 45 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BA Boeing Company B C B BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B C B BX Blackstone Inc. B B B CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C B DXCM DexCom, Inc. C B B FTNT Fortinet, Inc. B B B HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A B C B HTHT H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR B B B MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B D B PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A B C B PSX Phillips 66 B D B SNOW Snowflake, Inc. Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AER AerCap Holdings NV C B C AME AMETEK, Inc. C C C BP BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR B C C IMO Imperial Oil Limited C C C MORN Morningstar, Inc. C B C QSR Restaurant Brands International, Inc. C C C SO Southern Company B C C WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A C B C WMT Walmart Inc. C C C WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company C C C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade DTE DTE Energy Company C D C EBAY eBay Inc. D C C IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D C C KR Kroger Co. C D C PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation C D C REG Regency Centers Corporation D C C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A C C C XYL Xylem Inc. D B C ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. D C D AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D C D BBY Best Buy Co., Inc. D C D DE Deere & Company D C D DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C D DOX Amdocs Limited D C D FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation D C D HPQ HP Inc. D C D IP International Paper Company D D D NDSN Nordson Corporation D C D TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR C D D UHAL U-Haul Holding Company D D D ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.