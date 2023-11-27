Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 45 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BA
|Boeing Company
|B
|C
|B
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|B
|C
|B
|BX
|Blackstone Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|B
|C
|B
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|C
|B
|B
|FTNT
|Fortinet, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|HEI.A
|HEICO Corporation Class A
|B
|C
|B
|HTHT
|H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|MRVL
|Marvell Technology, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|PSTG
|Pure Storage, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|B
|D
|B
|SNOW
|Snowflake, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AER
|AerCap Holdings NV
|C
|B
|C
|AME
|AMETEK, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BP
|BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|C
|IMO
|Imperial Oil Limited
|C
|C
|C
|MORN
|Morningstar, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|QSR
|Restaurant Brands International, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|SO
|Southern Company
|B
|C
|C
|WMG
|Warner Music Group Corp. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|WMT
|Walmart Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WTW
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|C
|C
|C
|ZTO
|ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|DTE
|DTE Energy Company
|C
|D
|C
|EBAY
|eBay Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|IQV
|IQVIA Holdings Inc
|D
|C
|C
|KR
|Kroger Co.
|C
|D
|C
|PBA
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|REG
|Regency Centers Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|SE
|Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|C
|C
|XYL
|Xylem Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A
|D
|B
|C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABBV
|AbbVie, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|BBY
|Best Buy Co., Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|DE
|Deere & Company
|D
|C
|D
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|DOX
|Amdocs Limited
|D
|C
|D
|FNV
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|IP
|International Paper Company
|D
|D
|D
|NDSN
|Nordson Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|TAK
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|D
|D
|UHAL
|U-Haul Holding Company
|D
|D
|D
|ZBH
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
