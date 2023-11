Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 122 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A B A B AIG American International Group, Inc. B C B ALL Allstate Corporation B C B CB Chubb Limited B B B CL Colgate-Palmolive Company B C B COO Cooper Companies, Inc. B C B CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A B C B DDOG Datadog Inc Class A B B B ECL Ecolab Inc. B C B EXC Exelon Corporation B C B GDDY GoDaddy, Inc. Class A B B B GL Globe Life Inc. B B B GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation B B B GPN Global Payments Inc. B C B HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc B C B LYV Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. B A B MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. B C B PCG PG&E Corporation B C B PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A B B B RBA RB Global, Inc. B C B SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A B C B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B B B SO Southern Company B C B SPGI S&P Global, Inc. B C B TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A B C B TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. A C B UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated B C B VRSN VeriSign, Inc. B C B WES Western Midstream Partners, LP B C B WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company B C B ZS Zscaler, Inc. B C B ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. C C C AME AMETEK, Inc. C C C APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. C C C BA Boeing Company B C C BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C CARR Carrier Global Corp. B C C CAT Caterpillar Inc. C B C CCK Crown Holdings, Inc. C C C CE Celanese Corporation B D C DD DuPont de Nemours, Inc. B C C DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. C C C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B D C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. C C C FOXA Fox Corporation Class A C B C FSLR First Solar, Inc. C B C HAL Halliburton Company C B C HES Hess Corporation C C C ICE Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. C B C IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. C C C IMO Imperial Oil Limited C C C ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. C C C J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C C JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. C B C KKR KKR & Co Inc C B C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C C C NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B C C C OTIS Otis Worldwide Corporation C C C PPG PPG Industries, Inc. C C C PTC PTC Inc. B C C PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR C C C SBUX Starbucks Corporation C C C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. C C C SUZ Suzano SA Sponsored ADR C C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B C D C VALE Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A C B C VTR Ventas, Inc. B D C WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C WLK Westlake Corporation B D C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CNC Centene Corporation D C C CPB Campbell Soup Company D C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated C C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. C B C MO Altria Group, Inc. C C C NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C PARAA Paramount Global Class A C B C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A C C C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B C D C TLK PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Sponsored ADR Class B D C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C UHAL U-Haul Holding Company C D C VICI VICI Properties Inc D C C WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A C C C XEL Xcel Energy Inc. C C C ZM Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A D B C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B D C D APTV Aptiv PLC D B D AVTR Avantor, Inc. D C D BN Brookfield Corporation D C D CNHI CNH Industrial NV D B D CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited D C D DOV Dover Corporation D C D DTE DTE Energy Company D D D ETR Entergy Corporation D C D F Ford Motor Company D C D GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. D C D HOLX Hologic, Inc. F D D HPQ HP Inc. D C D IQV IQVIA Holdings Inc D C D JCI Johnson Controls International plc F B D JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A F C D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B D KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P D C D LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. D C D MET MetLife, Inc. D C D MRO Marathon Oil Corporation D C D MS Morgan Stanley D C D NDSN Nordson Corporation D C D NIO NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D D D PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. D C D RTO Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR D C D SYF Synchrony Financial D C D TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation D C D UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation D C D WCN Waste Connections, Inc. D C D WFC Wells Fargo & Company D B D XYL Xylem Inc. D B D

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier

