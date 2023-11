Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 75 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. B B B BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B CE Celanese Corporation B D B DPZ Domino's Pizza, Inc. B C B FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B C B FTS Fortis Inc. B C B GGG Graco Inc. B C B ICLR ICON Plc B C B ITUB Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd B B B KKR KKR & Co Inc B B B LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B C B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B NET Cloudflare Inc Class A B C B OMC Omnicom Group Inc B C B PPG PPG Industries, Inc. B C B PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR B C B SBUX Starbucks Corporation B C B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B D B TYL Tyler Technologies, Inc. B C B VALE Vale S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B WLK Westlake Corporation B D B WM Waste Management, Inc. B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABBV AbbVie, Inc. C C C AMGN Amgen Inc. C C C AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. C C C CB Chubb Limited C B C CI Cigna Group C C C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B D C FTV Fortive Corp. C C C GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. C C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc C D C HIG Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. C B C HUM Humana Inc. C C C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation C C C PCG PG&E Corporation B C C PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A C B C TAK Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C C TER Teradyne, Inc. C C C UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated C C C UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation C B C VRSN VeriSign, Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BALL Ball Corporation C C C BN Brookfield Corporation C C C CBRE CBRE Group, Inc. Class A C D C COF Capital One Financial Corp C B C CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated B C C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C C JD JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D C C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B C NDSN Nordson Corporation C C C PPL PPL Corporation C C C QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated C C C VZ Verizon Communications Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CLX Clorox Company D B D CNC Centene Corporation D C D CVX Chevron Corporation D C D ELV Elevance Health, Inc. D C D GPN Global Payments Inc. D C D HON Honeywell International Inc. D C D JNJ Johnson & Johnson D C D KHC Kraft Heinz Company D B D MO Altria Group, Inc. D C D NSC Norfolk Southern Corporation D D D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation D D D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D D D RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. D C D T AT&T Inc. D C D TSCO Tractor Supply Company D C D UDR UDR, Inc. D B D VICI VICI Properties Inc D C D WEC WEC Energy Group Inc D C D XEL Xcel Energy Inc. D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.