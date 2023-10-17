Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 92 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AEM
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|B
|C
|B
|AMH
|American Homes 4 Rent Class A
|C
|B
|B
|AMP
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ANSS
|ANSYS, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ATO
|Atmos Energy Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|B
|B
|BSBR
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|CDAY
|Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|B
|C
|B
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|B
|C
|B
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|CSX
|CSX Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ENTG
|Entegris, Inc.
|C
|B
|B
|EQNR
|Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR
|B
|D
|B
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|B
|D
|B
|FI
|Fiserv, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|HEI
|HEICO Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|HEI.A
|HEICO Corporation Class A
|B
|C
|B
|HES
|Hess Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|B
|C
|B
|LVS
|Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|B
|C
|B
|MCHP
|Microchip Technology Incorporated
|B
|C
|B
|MCO
|Moody's Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MPWR
|Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|B
|C
|B
|NTAP
|NetApp, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NWSA
|News Corporation Class A
|B
|C
|B
|PCG
|PG&E Corporation
|A
|C
|B
|PEG
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|B
|C
|B
|PINS
|Pinterest, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|PSTG
|Pure Storage, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|RIO
|Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|STX
|Seagate Technology Holdings PLC
|B
|D
|B
|VEEV
|Veeva Systems Inc Class A
|B
|B
|B
|VTR
|Ventas, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|WCN
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|WDS
|Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALGN
|Align Technology, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|AZO
|AutoZone, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|COIN
|Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|DAL
|Delta Air Lines, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|DRI
|Darden Restaurants, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|B
|C
|C
|HCA
|HCA Healthcare Inc
|B
|C
|C
|IBN
|ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|IDXX
|IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Company
|D
|B
|C
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|B
|C
|C
|LW
|Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|NUE
|Nucor Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|NWG
|NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|B
|C
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|C
|B
|C
|SPG
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|STLD
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|TECK
|Teck Resources Limited Class B
|B
|D
|C
|UAL
|United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|WLK
|Westlake Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|YUM
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|BIIB
|Biogen Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CPB
|Campbell Soup Company
|D
|C
|D
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|GMAB
|Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HSY
|Hershey Company
|D
|C
|D
|RBLX
|Roblox Corp. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|WY
|Weyerhaeuser Company
|D
|C
|D
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BEN
|Franklin Resources, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|BIIB
|Biogen Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CPB
|Campbell Soup Company
|D
|C
|D
|DGX
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|GMAB
|Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|HSY
|Hershey Company
|D
|C
|D
|RBLX
|Roblox Corp. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|WY
|Weyerhaeuser Company
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
