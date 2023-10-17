Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 92 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited B C B AMH American Homes 4 Rent Class A C B B AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. B C B ANSS ANSYS, Inc. B C B ATO Atmos Energy Corporation B C B BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. B C B CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C B CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A B B B CSX CSX Corporation B C B CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. B C B ENTG Entegris, Inc. C B B EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR B D B FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B D B FI Fiserv, Inc. B C B GD General Dynamics Corporation B C B HEI HEICO Corporation B C B HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A B C B HES Hess Corporation B D B LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation B B B LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc B C B LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. B C B MCHP Microchip Technology Incorporated B C B MCO Moody's Corporation B C B MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. B C B NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. B C B NTAP NetApp, Inc. B C B NWSA News Corporation Class A B C B PCG PG&E Corporation A C B PEG Public Service Enterprise Group Inc B C B PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A B B B PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A B C B RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR B C B STX Seagate Technology Holdings PLC B D B VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A B B B VTR Ventas, Inc. B C B WCN Waste Connections, Inc. B C B WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. C B C AZO AutoZone, Inc. B C C CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation C B C COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A C B C DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. C C C DRI Darden Restaurants, Inc. C C C EMR Emerson Electric Co. B C C HCA HCA Healthcare Inc B C C IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C B C IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. C B C KHC Kraft Heinz Company D B C KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C C LW Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. C B C NUE Nucor Corporation C C C NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR C B C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C B C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. C C C STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. B C C TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B D C UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. C B C WLK Westlake Corporation B D C YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. D C D BIIB Biogen Inc. D C D CPB Campbell Soup Company D C D DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR D C D GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. D C D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C D HSY Hershey Company D C D RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A D C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company D C D

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BEN Franklin Resources, Inc. D C D BIIB Biogen Inc. D C D CPB Campbell Soup Company D C D DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR D C D GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. D C D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C D HSY Hershey Company D C D RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A D C D WY Weyerhaeuser Company D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.