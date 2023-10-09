Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. B C B ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B B B BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs B C B CHT Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A B B B DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. B B B ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. B C B FTNT Fortinet, Inc. C B B GGG Graco Inc. B C B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B B B IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. B B B KMB Kimberly-Clark Corporation B C B NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. B B B RBA RB Global, Inc. B C B RSG Republic Services, Inc. B C B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B B B TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AMP Ameriprise Financial, Inc. C C C CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A B C C CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B D C COP ConocoPhillips C D C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C C C CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. C D C CVX Chevron Corporation C C C DINO HF Sinclair Corporation C C C DXCM DexCom, Inc. D B C F Ford Motor Company C A C FANG Diamondback Energy, Inc. B D C FI Fiserv, Inc. C C C FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group C C C HES Hess Corporation B D C LPLA LPL Financial Holdings Inc. C B C LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc C C C LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D C MCD McDonald's Corporation C C C MO Altria Group, Inc. B C C NTAP NetApp, Inc. C C C PCG PG&E Corporation C C C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. C B C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C SU Suncor Energy Inc. C D C TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR C C C TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. B C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C WDS Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR C C C XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc D C C BIIB Biogen Inc. C C C CMS CMS Energy Corporation C C C CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. C C C EFX Equifax Inc. C C C ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. D C C EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C C HPQ HP Inc. C C C HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. C C C INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B C LNT Alliant Energy Corp C C C MS Morgan Stanley C C C RBLX Roblox Corp. Class A C C C TROW T. Rowe Price Group D B C UDR UDR, Inc. D A C WCN Waste Connections, Inc. C C C WM Waste Management, Inc. C C C XEL Xcel Energy Inc. C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BTI British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR D C D CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation D C D GLW Corning Inc D C D GM General Motors Company D B D HD Home Depot, Inc. D C D KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B D KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Class P D C D LOW Lowe's Companies, Inc. D C D MKC McCormick & Company, Incorporated D C D MRO Marathon Oil Corporation D D D NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. D C D OVV Ovintiv Inc D D D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation D D D PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation D C D RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A D C D RJF Raymond James Financial, Inc. D C D SJM J.M. Smucker Company D C D TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A D C D VICI VICI Properties Inc D B D

Louis Navellier

