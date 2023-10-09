Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 84 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AAPL
|Apple Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ASML
|ASML Holding NV ADR
|B
|B
|B
|BHP
|BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
|B
|C
|B
|CHT
|Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|COIN
|Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|ED
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|FTNT
|Fortinet, Inc.
|C
|B
|B
|GGG
|Graco Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|IBN
|ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|IDXX
|IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|KMB
|Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|NBIX
|Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
|B
|B
|B
|RBA
|RB Global, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|RSG
|Republic Services, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|B
|B
|B
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|TTD
|Trade Desk, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|AMP
|Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CHTR
|Charter Communications, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|C
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|B
|D
|C
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|C
|D
|C
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|C
|C
|C
|CVE
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|CVX
|Chevron Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|DINO
|HF Sinclair Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|F
|Ford Motor Company
|C
|A
|C
|FANG
|Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|FI
|Fiserv, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|FNF
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group
|C
|C
|C
|HES
|Hess Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|LPLA
|LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|C
|C
|C
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|B
|D
|C
|MCD
|McDonald's Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|MO
|Altria Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|NTAP
|NetApp, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|PCG
|PG&E Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|SU
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|C
|D
|C
|TEVA
|Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|TTWO
|Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|VTRS
|Viatris, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WDS
|Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALNY
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|D
|C
|C
|BIIB
|Biogen Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CMS
|CMS Energy Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|CNP
|CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|EFX
|Equifax Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ESS
|Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|EW
|Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|HPQ
|HP Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HST
|Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|INVH
|Invitation Homes, Inc.
|D
|B
|C
|LNT
|Alliant Energy Corp
|C
|C
|C
|MS
|Morgan Stanley
|C
|C
|C
|RBLX
|Roblox Corp. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|TROW
|T. Rowe Price Group
|D
|B
|C
|UDR
|UDR, Inc.
|D
|A
|C
|WCN
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|WM
|Waste Management, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|XEL
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|BTI
|British American Tobacco PLC Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|CHK
|Chesapeake Energy Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|GLW
|Corning Inc
|D
|C
|D
|GM
|General Motors Company
|D
|B
|D
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|D
|B
|D
|KMI
|Kinder Morgan Inc Class P
|D
|C
|D
|LOW
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|MKC
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|MRO
|Marathon Oil Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|D
|C
|D
|OVV
|Ovintiv Inc
|D
|D
|D
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|PBA
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|RIVN
|Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|RJF
|Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|SJM
|J.M. Smucker Company
|D
|C
|D
|TEAM
|Atlassian Corp Class A
|D
|C
|D
|VICI
|VICI Properties Inc
|D
|B
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.
More From InvestorPlace
- ChatGPT IPO Could Shock the World, Make This Move Before the Announcement
- Musk’s “Project Omega” May Be Set to Mint New Millionaires. Here’s How to Get In.
- The Rich Use This Income Secret (NOT Dividends) Far More Than Regular Investors
The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.