Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 74 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALGN Align Technology, Inc. B B B BCS Barclays PLC Sponsored ADR B B B CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A B C B COST Costco Wholesale Corporation B C B CVE Cenovus Energy Inc. B D B DXCM DexCom, Inc. C B B EIX Edison International B C B F Ford Motor Company C A B FAST Fastenal Company B C B FI Fiserv, Inc. B C B INTC Intel Corporation B C B J Jacobs Solutions Inc. B C B MKC.V McCormick & Company, Incorporated B C B NWG NatWest Group Plc Sponsored ADR B B B NWS News Corporation Class B B C B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B STM STMicroelectronics NV ADR RegS B C B TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated B C B TER Teradyne, Inc. B C B TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. B C B UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated B C B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B C B XPEV XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A B D B Z Zillow Group, Inc. Class C B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited C C C BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs C C C BX Blackstone Inc. C C C FTNT Fortinet, Inc. C B C GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR C C C LVS Las Vegas Sands Corp. C C C MU Micron Technology, Inc. B D C NBIX Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. C B C PSTG Pure Storage, Inc. Class A B C C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR B C C SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR C C C TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation C C C TSCO Tractor Supply Company C C C TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A C C C WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AEE Ameren Corporation D C C CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C DUK Duke Energy Corporation C D C ETR Entergy Corporation D C C EXC Exelon Corporation C C C GD General Dynamics Corporation C C C GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. C C C GM General Motors Company D B C NI NiSource Inc C C C NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B C C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. C C C PAYX Paychex, Inc. D C C RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A D C C SO Southern Company C C C SWKS Skyworks Solutions, Inc. C C C TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A C C C UNP Union Pacific Corporation C C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AZPN Aspen Technology, Inc. D C D BIIB Biogen Inc. D C D CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. D C D COF Capital One Financial Corp D C D CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C D DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR D C D EFX Equifax Inc. D C D ENB Enbridge Inc. D C D GOLD Barrick Gold Corporation D C D HPQ HP Inc. D C D IEX IDEX Corporation D C D LKQ LKQ Corporation D C D NEM Newmont Corporation D D D RY Royal Bank of Canada D C D SSNC SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. D C D TROW T. Rowe Price Group D B D WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A D D D

