Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ARCC
|Ares Capital Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|B
|C
|B
|BR
|Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CI
|Cigna Group
|B
|C
|B
|CMG
|Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|B
|D
|B
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|B
|D
|B
|CVX
|Chevron Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|GMAB
|Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|IRM
|Iron Mountain, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|KHC
|Kraft Heinz Company
|B
|B
|B
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|B
|C
|B
|LYG
|Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|ROK
|Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|UTHR
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|WRB
|W. R. Berkley Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|ZTO
|ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|B
|B
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABEV
|Ambev SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|ACM
|AECOM
|B
|D
|C
|ALGN
|Align Technology, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|AMX
|America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B
|C
|B
|C
|BBD
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|C
|C
|C
|BBDO
|Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|BSBR
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|CLX
|Clorox Company
|D
|B
|C
|COIN
|Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|DE
|Deere & Company
|C
|B
|C
|DLR
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|DXCM
|DexCom, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|EIX
|Edison International
|C
|C
|C
|EXPD
|Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|FAST
|Fastenal Company
|C
|C
|C
|FCX
|Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|FI
|Fiserv, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|GGG
|Graco Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|IDXX
|IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|INTC
|Intel Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|IPG
|Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|XPEV
|XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A
|B
|D
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALL
|Allstate Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|CF
|CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CNC
|Centene Corporation
|D
|C
|C
|ENB
|Enbridge Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|GLW
|Corning Inc
|C
|C
|C
|GPN
|Global Payments Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|KIM
|Kimco Realty Corporation
|D
|B
|C
|NEM
|Newmont Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|PBA
|Pembina Pipeline Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|SSNC
|SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|VOD
|Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|D
|C
|D
|AWK
|American Water Works Company, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|D
|C
|D
|CNI
|Canadian National Railway Company
|D
|C
|D
|CSL
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|EXC
|Exelon Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|GIS
|General Mills, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|INCY
|Incyte Corporation
|D
|B
|D
|INVH
|Invitation Homes, Inc.
|D
|B
|D
|MS
|Morgan Stanley
|D
|C
|D
|NDSN
|Nordson Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|NI
|NiSource Inc
|D
|C
|D
|PAYX
|Paychex, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|PFG
|Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|D
|D
|D
|RIVN
|Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|SO
|Southern Company
|D
|C
|D
|UDR
|UDR, Inc.
|F
|A
|D
|UNP
|Union Pacific Corporation
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
