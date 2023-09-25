Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARCC Ares Capital Corporation B B B BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B C B BR Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. B C B CI Cigna Group B C B CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. B C B CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B D B COP ConocoPhillips B D B CVX Chevron Corporation B D B GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR B C B HUM Humana Inc. B C B IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. B C B KHC Kraft Heinz Company B B B LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc B C B LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR B C B ROK Rockwell Automation, Inc. B C B TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation B C B UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation B B B WRB W. R. Berkley Corporation B B B ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C C C ACM AECOM B D C ALGN Align Technology, Inc. C B C AMX America Movil SAB de CV Sponsored ADR Class B C B C BBD Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd C C C BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C CLX Clorox Company D B C COIN Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A C B C DE Deere & Company C B C DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. C B C DXCM DexCom, Inc. C B C EIX Edison International C C C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B C C FAST Fastenal Company C C C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B D C FI Fiserv, Inc. C C C GGG Graco Inc. C C C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C IDXX IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. C B C INTC Intel Corporation C C C IPG Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. C B C SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR C C C XPEV XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALL Allstate Corporation C D C CF CF Industries Holdings, Inc. C C C CNC Centene Corporation D C C ENB Enbridge Inc. D C C GLW Corning Inc C C C GPN Global Payments Inc. C C C KIM Kimco Realty Corporation D B C NEM Newmont Corporation C D C PBA Pembina Pipeline Corporation C C C SSNC SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. C C C VOD Vodafone Group Plc Sponsored ADR D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories D C D AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D C D CL Colgate-Palmolive Company D C D CNI Canadian National Railway Company D C D CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated D C D EXC Exelon Corporation D C D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D GIS General Mills, Inc. D C D INCY Incyte Corporation D B D INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B D MS Morgan Stanley D C D NDSN Nordson Corporation D C D NI NiSource Inc D C D PAYX Paychex, Inc. D C D PFG Principal Financial Group, Inc. D D D RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A D C D SO Southern Company D C D UDR UDR, Inc. F A D UNP Union Pacific Corporation D C D

