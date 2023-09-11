Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 79 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABNB
|Airbnb, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|AIG
|American International Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|AKAM
|Akamai Technologies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|APA
|APA Corporation
|B
|D
|B
|BX
|Blackstone Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CNHI
|CNH Industrial NV
|B
|B
|B
|CNQ
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|B
|D
|B
|COP
|ConocoPhillips
|B
|D
|B
|EMR
|Emerson Electric Co.
|B
|C
|B
|HD
|Home Depot, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|IMO
|Imperial Oil Limited
|B
|D
|B
|INTC
|Intel Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|MO
|Altria Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NTAP
|NetApp, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|NWS
|News Corporation Class B
|B
|C
|B
|NWSA
|News Corporation Class A
|B
|C
|B
|OKE
|ONEOK, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|PATH
|UiPath, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|ROKU
|Roku, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|SHW
|Sherwin-Williams Company
|B
|B
|B
|SONY
|Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|SPG
|Simon Property Group, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|TEF
|Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|TPL
|Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|B
|C
|B
|WMB
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|XPEV
|XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A
|B
|D
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ACM
|AECOM
|B
|D
|C
|BEKE
|KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|BGNE
|BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|C
|BSBR
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|CNA
|CNA Financial Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|COO
|Cooper Companies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CQP
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|C
|C
|C
|DE
|Deere & Company
|C
|B
|C
|FCX
|Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
|B
|D
|C
|IEX
|IDEX Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin Corporation
|C
|B
|C
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|C
|C
|C
|PINS
|Pinterest, Inc. Class A
|C
|B
|C
|PUK
|Prudential plc Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|RIO
|Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|C
|ROL
|Rollins, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|STLD
|Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|B
|C
|C
|TER
|Teradyne, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|VTRS
|Viatris, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ZG
|Zillow Group, Inc. Class A
|B
|D
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|CG
|Carlyle Group Inc
|C
|C
|C
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|C
|C
|C
|COF
|Capital One Financial Corp
|C
|C
|C
|GFS
|GlobalFoundries Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|GIS
|General Mills, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|GS
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|LBRDA
|Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|LBRDK
|Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C
|C
|C
|C
|MS
|Morgan Stanley
|C
|C
|C
|NICE
|NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|C
|D
|C
|SE
|Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|C
|C
|T
|AT&T Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|VTR
|Ventas, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|WBD
|Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A
|C
|D
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|D
|C
|D
|ALL
|Allstate Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|AVY
|Avery Dennison Corporation
|D
|D
|D
|CRL
|Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|FE
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|D
|B
|D
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|KR
|Kroger Co.
|D
|D
|D
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|D
|C
|D
|RF
|Regions Financial Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|D
|C
|D
|SNAP
|Snap, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|SQ
|Block, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|D
|TD
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|D
|C
|D
|TECH
|Bio-Techne Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|UDR
|UDR, Inc.
|F
|A
|D
|WCN
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|WTW
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|D
|C
|D
To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.
Sincerely,
Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted
Louis Navellier
