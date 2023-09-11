Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 79 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABNB Airbnb, Inc. Class A B B B AIG American International Group, Inc. B C B AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. B C B APA APA Corporation B D B BX Blackstone Inc. B C B CNHI CNH Industrial NV B B B CNQ Canadian Natural Resources Limited B D B COP ConocoPhillips B D B EMR Emerson Electric Co. B C B HD Home Depot, Inc. B C B HUM Humana Inc. B C B IMO Imperial Oil Limited B D B INTC Intel Corporation B C B MO Altria Group, Inc. B C B NTAP NetApp, Inc. B C B NWS News Corporation Class B B C B NWSA News Corporation Class A B C B OKE ONEOK, Inc. B C B PATH UiPath, Inc. Class A B B B ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A B C B SHW Sherwin-Williams Company B B B SONY Sony Group Corporation Sponsored ADR B C B SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C B TEF Telefonica SA Sponsored ADR B C B TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation B C B WMB Williams Companies, Inc. B C B XPEV XPeng, Inc. ADR Sponsored Class A B D B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ACM AECOM B D C BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR B C C BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation C C C COO Cooper Companies, Inc. C C C CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. C C C DE Deere & Company C B C FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B D C IEX IDEX Corporation C C C LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation C B C LULU Lululemon Athletica Inc C C C PINS Pinterest, Inc. Class A C B C PUK Prudential plc Sponsored ADR C C C RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR B C C ROL Rollins, Inc. C B C STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. B C C TER Teradyne, Inc. C C C VTRS Viatris, Inc. C C C ZG Zillow Group, Inc. Class A B D C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade CG Carlyle Group Inc C C C CL Colgate-Palmolive Company C C C COF Capital One Financial Corp C C C GFS GlobalFoundries Inc. C C C GIS General Mills, Inc. C C C GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. C C C LBRDA Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A C C C LBRDK Liberty Broadband Corp. Class C C C C MS Morgan Stanley C C C NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C C OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation C D C SE Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Class A D C C T AT&T Inc. D C C VTR Ventas, Inc. D C C WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A C D C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABT Abbott Laboratories D C D ALL Allstate Corporation D D D AVY Avery Dennison Corporation D D D CRL Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. D C D FE FirstEnergy Corp. D B D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D KR Kroger Co. D D D NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. D C D RF Regions Financial Corporation D C D RY Royal Bank of Canada D C D SNAP Snap, Inc. Class A D C D SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C D TD Toronto-Dominion Bank D C D TECH Bio-Techne Corporation D C D UDR UDR, Inc. F A D WCN Waste Connections, Inc. D C D WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company D C D

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Portfolio Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. You may get started here.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.