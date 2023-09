Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 87 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AAPL Apple Inc. B C B AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. B D B BEKE KE Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A B B B BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR B C B BHP BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs B C B BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR B C B CQP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. B C B DE Deere & Company B B B EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR B D B FCX Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. B D B IEX IDEX Corporation B C B LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D B MU Micron Technology, Inc. B D B NMR Nomura Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR B B B OKTA Okta, Inc. Class A B C B RIO Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR B C B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B SJM J.M. Smucker Company B C B SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. B C B SPOT Spotify Technology SA B D B STLD Steel Dynamics, Inc. B C B TECK Teck Resources Limited Class B B D B VEEV Veeva Systems Inc Class A B B B VLO Valero Energy Corporation B C B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AIG American International Group, Inc. B C C AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. C C C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company C C C CCJ Cameco Corporation B D C CDAY Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. C C C CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. C C C DGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated C C C EMR Emerson Electric Co. B C C GFL GFL Environmental Inc C B C GMAB Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR C C C HD Home Depot, Inc. C C C HOLX Hologic, Inc. B C C HUM Humana Inc. C C C IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C B C JCI Johnson Controls International plc C B C JNJ Johnson & Johnson C C C LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR C C C MCO Moody's Corporation C C C MGM MGM Resorts International B C C MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A C C C MT ArcelorMittal SA ADR C C C NWS News Corporation Class B B C C NWSA News Corporation Class A B C C PPG PPG Industries, Inc. C C C ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A C B C SHW Sherwin-Williams Company C B C SNN Smith & Nephew plc Sponsored ADR C C C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C C STE STERIS plc C B C TOST Toast, Inc. Class A C C C TPL Texas Pacific Land Corporation C C C UTHR United Therapeutics Corporation C B C XYL Xylem Inc. C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALL Allstate Corporation C D C CHK Chesapeake Energy Corporation C C C CPB Campbell Soup Company D C C EQNR Equinor ASA Sponsored ADR C D C EQT EQT Corporation C D C GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. C C C NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. C C C RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B C D C WDC Western Digital Corporation C F C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D C D BF.A Brown-Forman Corporation Class A D C D CL Colgate-Palmolive Company D C D COF Capital One Financial Corp D C D ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. D C D ESS Essex Property Trust, Inc. D C D EW Edwards Lifesciences Corporation D C D GEN Gen Digital Inc. D B D GIS General Mills, Inc. D C D GLW Corning Inc D C D GS Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. D C D INCY Incyte Corporation D B D INVH Invitation Homes, Inc. D B D LKQ LKQ Corporation D C D MS Morgan Stanley D C D NICE NICE Ltd. Sponsored ADR D C D SSNC SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. D C D TFX Teleflex Incorporated D C D UNP Union Pacific Corporation D C D VTR Ventas, Inc. D C D WBD Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Series A D D D

