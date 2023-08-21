Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 72 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
|Upgraded: Hold to Buy
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ARCC
|Ares Capital Corporation
|B
|B
|B
|BUD
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|BURL
|Burlington Stores, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment Inc
|B
|B
|B
|DASH
|DoorDash, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|EC
|Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|D
|B
|FAST
|Fastenal Company
|B
|C
|B
|GSK
|GSK plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|IBN
|ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|IX
|ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|JCI
|Johnson Controls International plc
|B
|B
|B
|KB
|KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|LYB
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|B
|D
|B
|LYG
|Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|MDB
|MongoDB, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|PHG
|Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|PPG
|PPG Industries, Inc.
|B
|C
|B
|ROKU
|Roku, Inc. Class A
|B
|B
|B
|SHG
|Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
|B
|C
|B
|SPOT
|Spotify Technology SA
|B
|D
|B
|TTD
|Trade Desk, Inc. Class A
|B
|C
|B
|VIV
|Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR
|B
|B
|B
|Downgraded: Buy to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ABEV
|Ambev SA Sponsored ADR
|C
|C
|C
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|AKAM
|Akamai Technologies, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|BDX
|Becton, Dickinson and Company
|C
|C
|C
|CB
|Chubb Limited
|C
|B
|C
|CMI
|Cummins Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|CNA
|CNA Financial Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|EPD
|Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|B
|C
|C
|FNF
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group
|B
|C
|C
|FWONA
|Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One
|C
|C
|C
|FWONK
|Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One
|C
|C
|C
|HUM
|Humana Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|KR
|Kroger Co.
|C
|C
|C
|LNG
|Cheniere Energy, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|MFC
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|C
|C
|C
|MRO
|Marathon Oil Corporation
|B
|D
|C
|PEP
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|C
|B
|C
|PXD
|Pioneer Natural Resources Company
|B
|D
|C
|SJM
|J.M. Smucker Company
|B
|D
|C
|SLF
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|STZ
|Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A
|C
|C
|C
|ZBH
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|ZTO
|ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|C
|B
|C
|Upgraded: Sell to Hold
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|ALNY
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|D
|C
|C
|EFX
|Equifax Inc.
|C
|C
|C
|INFY
|Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|C
|SQ
|Block, Inc. Class A
|D
|C
|C
|TXN
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|C
|C
|C
|VICI
|VICI Properties Inc
|D
|B
|C
|VTR
|Ventas, Inc.
|D
|C
|C
|Downgraded: Hold to Sell
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Quantitative Grade
|Fundamental Grade
|Total Grade
|A
|Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|BAC
|Bank of America Corp
|D
|C
|D
|BALL
|Ball Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|BF.B
|Brown-Forman Corporation Class B
|D
|C
|D
|CAG
|Conagra Brands, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|D
|C
|D
|CSL
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|D
|C
|D
|DFS
|Discover Financial Services
|D
|C
|D
|ED
|Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|GD
|General Dynamics Corporation
|D
|C
|D
|GLPI
|Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|INCY
|Incyte Corporation
|D
|B
|D
|KEYS
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|F
|C
|D
|NGG
|National Grid plc Sponsored ADR
|D
|C
|D
|NIO
|NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|D
|D
|NOC
|Northrop Grumman Corp.
|D
|C
|D
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|C
|D
|D
|RBA
|RB Global, Inc.
|D
|C
|D
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|D
|C
|D
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab Corp
|D
|C
|D
