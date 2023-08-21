Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 72 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ARCC Ares Capital Corporation B B B BUD Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR B C B BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. B C B CZR Caesars Entertainment Inc B B B DASH DoorDash, Inc. Class A B C B EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR B D B FAST Fastenal Company B C B GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR B B B IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR B B B IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR B C B JCI Johnson Controls International plc B B B KB KB Financial Group Inc. Sponsored ADR B C B LYB LyondellBasell Industries NV B D B LYG Lloyds Banking Group plc Sponsored ADR B C B MDB MongoDB, Inc. Class A B B B PHG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Sponsored ADR B C B PPG PPG Industries, Inc. B C B ROKU Roku, Inc. Class A B B B SHG Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR B C B SPOT Spotify Technology SA B D B TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A B C B VIV Telefonica Brasil SA Sponsored ADR B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ABEV Ambev SA Sponsored ADR C C C ACI Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A C C C AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. C C C BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company C C C CB Chubb Limited C B C CMI Cummins Inc. C C C CNA CNA Financial Corporation C C C EPD Enterprise Products Partners L.P. B C C FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group B C C FWONA Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Formula One C C C FWONK Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Formula One C C C HUM Humana Inc. C C C KR Kroger Co. C C C LNG Cheniere Energy, Inc. C B C MFC Manulife Financial Corporation C C C MRO Marathon Oil Corporation B D C PEP PepsiCo, Inc. C B C PXD Pioneer Natural Resources Company B D C SJM J.M. Smucker Company B D C SLF Sun Life Financial Inc. C C C STZ Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A C C C ZBH Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. C C C ZTO ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A C B C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc D C C EFX Equifax Inc. C C C INFY Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR D C C SQ Block, Inc. Class A D C C TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated C C C VICI VICI Properties Inc D B C VTR Ventas, Inc. D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade A Agilent Technologies, Inc. D C D BAC Bank of America Corp D C D BALL Ball Corporation D C D BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B D C D CAG Conagra Brands, Inc. D C D CL Colgate-Palmolive Company D C D CSL Carlisle Companies Incorporated D C D DFS Discover Financial Services D C D ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. D C D GD General Dynamics Corporation D C D GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. D C D INCY Incyte Corporation D B D KEYS Keysight Technologies Inc F C D NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR D C D NIO NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A D D D NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. D C D OXY Occidental Petroleum Corporation C D D RBA RB Global, Inc. D C D RY Royal Bank of Canada D C D SCHW Charles Schwab Corp D C D

