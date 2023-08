Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 79 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Hold to Buy Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AKAM Akamai Technologies, Inc. B C B ALC Alcon AG B C B AMGN Amgen Inc. B C B APP AppLovin Corp. Class A B B B ASML ASML Holding NV ADR B B B BDX Becton, Dickinson and Company B C B CFLT Confluent Inc Class A B C B CHKP Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. B B B CME CME Group Inc. Class A B C B CMI Cummins Inc. B C B CRM Salesforce, Inc. B B B CSGP CoStar Group, Inc. B B B DELL Dell Technologies, Inc. Class C B C B EQIX Equinix, Inc. B C B FLT FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. B C B FNF Fidelity National Financial, Inc. - FNF Group B C B GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C B B B GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A B B B HUM Humana Inc. B C B JHX James Hardie Industries PLC Sponsored ADR B B B JNJ Johnson & Johnson B C B KKR KKR & Co Inc B C B MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A B C B MRVL Marvell Technology, Inc. B C B MSCI MSCI Inc. Class A B C B NUE Nucor Corporation B C B SGEN Seagen, Inc. B D B SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. B C B STE STERIS plc B B B VTRS Viatris, Inc. B C B WMG Warner Music Group Corp. Class A B B B WST West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. B C B ZTS Zoetis, Inc. Class A B B B

Downgraded: Buy to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade BBDO Banco Bradesco S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C BGNE BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR B C C BSBR Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Sponsored ADR C C C CI Cigna Group C C C EC Ecopetrol SA Sponsored ADR B C C EXPD Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. B C C HEI HEICO Corporation C C C HEI.A HEICO Corporation Class A C C C IBN ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR C B C IX ORIX Corporation Sponsored ADR B C C JCI Johnson Controls International plc C B C MAS Masco Corporation C C C MDB MongoDB, Inc. Class A C B C MO Altria Group, Inc. B C C RSG Republic Services, Inc. C C C SPG Simon Property Group, Inc. B C C TTD Trade Desk, Inc. Class A C C C

Upgraded: Sell to Hold Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade AWK American Water Works Company, Inc. D C C BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B D C C CG Carlyle Group Inc C C C CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. Class A C C C DEO Diageo plc Sponsored ADR D C C EBR Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras Sponsored ADR D C C ED Consolidated Edison, Inc. C C C GEN Gen Digital Inc. D B C GSK GSK plc Sponsored ADR C B C INCY Incyte Corporation D B C NGG National Grid plc Sponsored ADR C C C NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B C C C TDY Teledyne Technologies Incorporated C C C TEAM Atlassian Corp Class A C C C TECH Bio-Techne Corporation D C C TEVA Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Sponsored ADR C C C WIT Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR D C C

Downgraded: Hold to Sell Symbol Company Name Quantitative Grade Fundamental Grade Total Grade ALB Albemarle Corporation D B D ALL Allstate Corporation D D D AVB AvalonBay Communities, Inc. D B D CFG Citizens Financial Group, Inc. D C D CPB Campbell Soup Company D C D CTVA Corteva Inc D C D DVN Devon Energy Corporation D D D HST Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. D C D RCI Rogers Communications Inc. Class B D D D UDR UDR, Inc. F A D VTR Ventas, Inc. D C D WTW Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company D C D

